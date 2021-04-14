Cryptos remain under bullish pressure and looks like there's room for more gains, just be aware of intraday pullbacks in 4th sub waves before we will see another, may be final push to the upside to complete five-wave cycles. As you can see, most of Cryptos can be trading in final stages, but there's no top until we see a bigger decline with five waves. Below are ADA and TRX where both are coming to new highs, out of a triangle.

Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at www.ew-forecast.com/register