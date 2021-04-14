Cryptos remain under bullish pressure and looks like there's room for more gains, just be aware of intraday pullbacks in 4th sub waves before we will see another, may be final push to the upside to complete five-wave cycles. As you can see, most of Cryptos can be trading in final stages, but there's no top until we see a bigger decline with five waves. Below are ADA and TRX where both are coming to new highs, out of a triangle.
Finally, another ELLIOTT WAVE OPEN DOOR Event is here. See all of our charts FREE for 10 days. Join us at www.ew-forecast.com/register
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.
Theta to embark on 57% upswing shortly
Theta price shows the formation of a bullish pennant that forecasts a 57% upswing to $20.22. A decisive candlestick close above the pennant formation at $12.84 signals the start of this rally. The Bollinger Bands indicator forecasts a volatile move after a prolonged squeeze.
Ethereum price surges to record high ahead of Berlin upgrade and Coinbase direct listing
Ethereum recorded yet another record high, reaching $2,340. An analyst suggested that Ether price could surge by another 500%, given Ethereum’s fundamentals. Berlin upgrade and Coinbase direct listing could also positively impact Ethereum price.
Enjin Coin edges closer to 40% surge
Enjin Coin price shows temporary retracement after the Coinbase announcement hype fades away. Accumulation of buyers around the MRI’s breakout line at $3.15 could spark another bull rally. A breakdown of the $2.46 support barrier could invalidate the bullish outlook.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.