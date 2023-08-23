- DYDX price, trading at $2.15, is riding on the broader market's bullish cues, approaching a key resistance level.
- The derivatives platform recently launched its second public testnet for the dYdX Chain, which could be a factor in recvoery.
- DYDX Whales have been holding back from conducting transactions on the network, and their involvement could further the altcoin’s value.
DYDX price is up, joining the league of the highest gainers of the day as the rest of the market bounces back after the recent crash. Motivated by Bitcoin price rising to $26,500, the altcoin shot up to test a critical resistance level, flipping which could initiate a rally for the DeFi token.
DYDX price makes a quick recovery
DYDX price was down by more than 15% over the last week as the crypto market crashed. While other altcoins are taking it slow in making back their losses, the DeFi token seems to be in a hurry. Already up by a little over 10% in the past 24 hours, DYDX is set to breach the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as it sets eyes at $2.35.
For now, the cryptocurrency would need to breach and flip the resistance level at $2.17 into a support floor. Trading at $2.15, DYDX price would be able to create a bullish momentum if it manages to do so to rally towards $2.35.
DYDX 1-day chart
The altcoin is certainly absorbing the bullishness from its investors emerging from the launch of its second public testnet for the dYdX Chain, which was drowned out by the broader market crash initially.
Whales need to make a move
However, in order to sustain this rise, DYDX would need the support of a key cohort - its Whales. These large wallet holders currently control about 68% of the entire circulating supply, making their activity crucial to a successful rally. Not so surprisingly, these whales have been holding back, registering volume averaging under $5 million, with the exception of a spike on August 18, when the price declined.
DYDX whale transactions
The derivatives platform token has been struggling to make it back to $2.35 for nearly three months now. One of the biggest contributing factors to this difficulty has been the declining interest in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market and protocols. The total value locked (TVL) in the market has been falling since mid-April, currently holding just under $63 billion.
DeFi market TVL
The rocky market conditions are adding to this skepticism, and if this sentiment does not change, coins like DYDX, along with other DeFi tokens, could note significant drawdowns in the long run.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
