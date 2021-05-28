After a flurry of activity that saw Dogecoin (DOGE) briefly process a higher dollar value of daily transactions than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) combined, the surge seen on the Dogecoin blockchain appears to be slowing down.
Dogecoin’s price increase throughout 2021 has been accompanied by an equally outlandish increase to the value of transactions taking place on its blockchain. The dollar value of DOGE sent from wallet to wallet peaked at $82 billion on May 5, exceeding the $35 billion recorded on Bitcoin and $12 billion on Ethereum.
Outdoing the two most well-known blockchains in the world is all the more astonishing, given that Dogecoin handled daily totals as low as $10 million as recently as December 2020. New eyes were brought to Dogecoin in 2021 by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and by the concentrated efforts of social media traders intent on pumping Dogecoin in a manner similar to the shares of gaming retailer GameStop.
And while general activity on Dogecoin remains well above December lows, a substantial reversal was witnessed in May, which suggests whales might be tiring of Dogecoin.
Dogecoin processed just under $5 billion worth of daily transactions on Wednesday, marking a 93% decrease from the $82-billion all-time high recorded earlier in the month.
Meanwhile, DOGE’s average transaction value fell sharply from $1.16 million on Sunday to under $240,000 three days later on Wednesday — a drop of almost 80%. The coin’s oversized average transaction value has persisted for much of the past month despite arriving via a much smaller sample size — a sign that Dogecoin was primarily being used by large account holders.
Although the ramping up of activity on the Dogecoin blockchain occurred in spikes scattered throughout the year to date, marked increases to the two metrics mentioned above were witnessed in mid-April as traders began making efforts to artificially pump the value of Dogecoin in the lead up to 4/20 day.
The subsequent short-fall in network activity accompanied a 63% drop in the Dogecoin price throughout most of May as it fell from its recent all-time high of $0.73.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price hangs between whales accumulation and miners woes
Bitcoin price seems to be recuperating from the losses witnessed last week. While institutional investors’ ETF applications are helping bolster the adoption curve and hasten the process, several on-chain metrics combined with the developments surrounding regulating BTC mining in China and Iran has put a nail in the recovery’s coffin.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC positioned for 20% upswing
Ethereum Classic price has seen an eye-catching rally since its swing low on May 23. This upswing has overcome multiple resistance barriers and pierced a tough supply zone. ETC needs to move above this resistance area to continue with this bullish run.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple consolidates as bulls remain subdued
XRP price is hovering below a critical supply zone, extending from $1.094 to $1.183. The inability of Ripple bulls has led to a sideways movement so far. Even a decisive close above $1.183 does not promise a swift upswing.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.