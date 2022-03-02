Dogecoin underperforms against Shiba Inu, DOGE struggles against $0.14 resistance

- Dogecoin price continues to face strong rejection against a near-term resistance cluster.
- A series of Fibonacci, Ichimoku, and volume levels may prolong DOGE’s trading range.
- The conviction of sellers is being tested.
Dogecoin price has moved over 13% higher from Monday’s open but was halted against a strong Ichimoku resistance level. Despite the rejection, DOGE is still up nearly 10% from the Monday open. But that gain may be at risk of being lost.
Dogecoin price struggles to crack $0.14 resistance; failure to do so soon could trigger another wave of selling
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point for bulls. The $0.14 price contains the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, the 2022 Volume Point Of Control, and the daily Kijun-Sen. In addition, $0.14 represents the closest and strongest resistance level on the daily chart for DOGE.
Adding insult to injury is a series of primary resistance levels above $0.14:
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span A) at $0.15.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement at $0.16.
- Top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span B) and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $0.17.
On a positive note, if Dogecoin price does push through these resistance zones and close at or above $0.18, it will enter into an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku breakout. From there, DOGE enters a price range where it is easier to move higher, than lower. Additionally, the ascent is likely to be faster the higher DOGE moves. A move to the $0.25 level as the next primary resistance zone should be void of any major resistance levels.
DOGE/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
Downside risks do remain, and they are significant. Any daily close below $0.12 could trigger a flash-crash into the $0.08 to $0.09 price levels. The extended 2021 Volume Profile is extremely thing between $0.12 and $0.08. In that scenario, any near-term bullish outlook would be invalidated.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple proposes smart regulation for cryptocurrency in collaboration with the Congress
Ripple executives believe that cryptocurrency is not the “wild west,” unlike SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s view. The payments giant is in the middle of its lawsuit with the SEC, and it has offered to collaborate with Congress and work on smart cryptocurrency regulation.
AVAX price prediction: buy-wave in crypto sets $100 in sights
Avalanche (AVAX) price action has been in a sharp uptrend this week as a wave of new interest pushed cryptocurrencies higher. With the massive number of sanctions limiting means of payment in Russia, locals are increasingly buying into cryptocurrencies as an alternative means of payment for goods.
Solana price moves past the halfway point of its 40% ascent to $115
Solana price has executed an impressive bounce over the last week after finding its feet at a crucial support area. This upside move has passed the halfway point of its journey, confirming a healthy uptrend.
Decentraland's momentum is building for bullish breakout towards $3.50
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Decentraland price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where MANA could be heading next.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.