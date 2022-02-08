- Dogecoin price hits a new three-week high.
- Rally halted against two primary resistance levels.
- Some profit-taking after a big rally expected, downside risks limited.
Dogecoin price is coming off of some intense buying pressure that capped off prices levels not seen since January 17, 2022. As a result, a slight pause here should be expected as bulls and bears digest the recent rally.
Dogecoin to return to $0.25 after pullback to $0.155
Dogecoin price hit its primary resistance level on the daily Ichimoku chart against the Kijun-Sen and bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span A) at $0.17. A pullback to the $0.155 level at the daily Tenkan-Sen will be critical for the future upcoming trend.
If the Tenkan-Sen holds as support, then it is very likely that a new bullish expansion phase will begin for Dogecoin. Therefore, a future breakout on the daily chart should not be overly complicated. From today (February 8, 2022) until February 16, the Ichimoku Cloud gets thinner. Thin clouds represent weakness and are generally easy for prices to move through.
However, the top of the Cloud (Senkou Span B) at $0.18 will likely halt Dogecoin price again. Senkou Span B is the strongest support and resistance level within the Ichimoku system. Therefore, it is the most challenging place for price to close above or below.
If Dogecoin price can close above Senkou Span B at or above $0.18, then the daily Chikou span would also be above the bodies of the candlesticks and in open space. In other words, Dogecoin will fulfill all the requirements needed for an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout. In addition, it would be the first time that Ichimoku entry has occurred since October 18, 2021.
DOGE/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
A swift move to the $0.25 price level would be the next test for Dogecoin price bulls. $0.25 is where the weekly Kijun-Sen exists.
Downside risks should be limited to the Tenkan-Sen at $0.155. Below that, bulls will need to be cautious. A daily close at or below $0.13 would initiate an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout and could see Dogecoin price enter into capitulation territory with a move down to the $0.08 - $0.09 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
