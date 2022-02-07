Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rank among top gainers in crypto market recovery

- Shiba-Inu-themed memecoins have posted double-digit gains in the crypto market recovery this week.
- Developers behind Shiba Inu reveal that the memecoin’s public testnet of layer-2 would be released “very soon.”
- Dreaming Doge NFTs, pixelated Dogecoin-based digital collectibles were released, fueling interest in the Shiba-Inu-themed memecoin.
- Analysts have predicted a massive price rally in Shiba Inu once the memecoin breaks past resistance at $0.000029.
Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies have posted double-digit gains in the recovery of the crypto market on Monday. Shiba Inu developers teased the launch of the Dogecoin-killer’s layer-2 solution.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu lead crypto market recovery
Shiba Inu posted double-digit gains overnight, recovering from the recent crypto market bloodbath. Shiba Inu price posted double-digit gains, 22.8% over the past 24 hours. Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies led the market recovery.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu announced several updates in their ecosystem. Shiba Inu developers revealed that the memecoin’s public testnet, its layer-2 solution, could launch “very soon.” The launch of layer-2 could drive Shiba Inu adoption among users.
A Dogecoin-based pixelated NFT collection, Dreaming Doge, was released, increasing interest among investors. Dogecoin creator Billy Markus took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the launch of the NFTs.
The last 3 “dream” types of my dreaming doge NFTs have been released.— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 3, 2022
8 of each type with 88 total editions are in the collection.
Link: https://t.co/RNfsZulW5v
These are pixel art NFTs of a small doge with big dreams. Feel free to dl, they work nicely as a phone background! pic.twitter.com/NDRU6nErmG
Analysts have evaluated Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies and predicted a continuation of the uptrend. Renowned analyst @ali_charts has predicted that Shiba Inu price could hit $0.000033 if it gets past resistance.
$SHIB breaks resistance https://t.co/FKxn1qy82q— Ali Martinez (@ali_charts) February 6, 2022
@WalterCripto, a crypto analyst and trader, believes Dogecoin price is at make or break point. Dogecoin price broke past resistance at $0.1469, and things could get interesting in the mid-term.
$Doge held well the support, now is fighting the TR Ribbon, if it breaks the resistance things could get interesting in the midterm.— Walter - TREND RIDER (@WalterCripto) February 6, 2022
Meanwhile personally I would just wait. pic.twitter.com/W5g8d5VXx2
FXStreet analysts believe Dogecoin price has one barrier to break before DOGE rises to $0.20
