Dogecoin price is muddled in the demand zone at $0.0618, trying to push north but there is no driving volatility.

DOGE must break and close above the 100-day EMA at $0.0666 to activate a recovery rally, possibly triggering 10% climb.

A break below the $0.0604 level would put out the optimism, potentially kickstarting a downtrend.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is trying to muster momentum to recover after a 25% fall that began on July 26. The price is currently confined within a demand zone, an area populated by buyers. Accordingly, you would expect aggressive buying to drive DOGE up, but the absence of volatility seems to be limiting the upside potential for the king of meme coins.

Dogecoin price needs chaos to move

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is up almost 0.5% in the last 24 hours, which is more than what many in the crypto top ten can say. The token is trying to bud a recovery rally after a multi-week consolidation around the floor price of $0.0604. Technical indicators support the potential for more gains, but the absence of volatility leaves DOGE in paralysis.

At press time, Dogecoin price is stuck within a demand zone, a key area where most of the price action is expected. It is where you would expect to find the big buyers with large order clusters executed simultaneously therefore driving the price.

Increased bullish momentum could see Dogecoin price escape the demand zone, to confront the 50-day Exponential moving Average at $0.0639. Further north, the climb could see DOGE shatter the 100-day EMA at $0.0666, where it was rejected during the August 28 attempt that later proved premature. As such, conservative longs could mark this area as their take profit.

A break and close above the 100-day EMA would activate the recovery rally, with the potential for extending to the 200-day EMA at $0.0705, or in highly bullish cases, target the supply zone at $0.0750. A break above the midline of this supply zone order block, otherwise termed mean threshold, would confirm an uptrend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) supports this outlook, heading north as momentum rises. The Awesome Oscillator is also bullish as well, flashing green to show bulls are gaining ground.

DOGE/USDT 1-day chart

On the flip side, seller momentum could send Dogecoin price below the immediate support provided by the mean threshold of the demand zone order block at $0.0604, likely sending DOGE to collect sell-side liquidity resting underneath.