Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%

- Dogecoin price tries to hold its slim gains over the weekend.
- DOGE, though, has broken below substantial support, which now has turned into resistance.
- Expect DOGE to see a violent decline for May, bearing nearly 30%.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element. By giving up on the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), bulls settled for some small profit this week, while things could get ugly as of next week with 30% losses as the end result.
Dogecoin price could get a hangover from May’s performance
Dogecoin price is continuing its decline after peaking above $0.1 in early April and has been unable to make it back up there since. Although it briefly looked that April would be becoming its best-performing month, it starts to look that April will have been the pivotal month that has started an excruciating decline. Since last week DOGE had to give up on the always-important support of the 200-day SMA and is currently even at risk of getting a rejection on its topside from it.
DOGE could tank quite substantially next week, with a decline below the monthly pivot bearing 10% of losses. The week after that could be the pain trade with 25% losses to bear as the price is set to drop like a stone. DOGE would get valued near $0.56 and revisit the low of October of last year and erasing all profit on its yearly performance for 2023.
DOGE/USD weekly chart
Bulls could still save the day, or the week for that matter, by erasing that rejection that is currently happening on that topside. A break back above the 200-day SMA at $0.84 would be enough to set the record straight and put bulls in pole position for next week. With 20% gains projected and DOGE hitting $0.10 again, all risk of a decline will be long forgotten.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
With 96% of the investors suffering losses, Algorand price might need more than new 2023 highs
Algorand price has seen lesser growth over time, and while most of the market is recording recovery, this altcoin is lingering at the lows of its current trading price.
Shiba Inu price in Catch-22 as price action could slide below $0.00001000 again
SHIB price is trading sideways as the US trading session is underway before closing off this Friday. After some sharp moves and a pickup in volatility on Wednesday and Thursday, price action is nearly dead early Friday.
Cardano price to pop 15% in delayed price action after peak in development activity
Cardano (ADA) price might be a cheap bargain here after on-chain data provider Santiment published numbers around Cardano that reveal a significant surge in development activity.
Bitcoin and Ethereum holders rejoice as US PCE comes in below expectations
The release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index came in at market expectations. The Core PCE Price Index nosedived to 4.6% Year-on-Year (YoY) and climbed 0.3% Month-on-Month (MoM).
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.