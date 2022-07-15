Still, for our readers' safety, this article is written in a bearish format to justify a conservative bullish entry if and when the stars align for the DOGE price. If the bulls can breach above $0.078, they may be able to reconquer and create a favorable bullish market condition for investors . The first bullish target would be $0.10, while macro targets suggest the bulls could rally as high as $ 0.25, resulting in up to a 280% increase from the current Dogecoin price.

Dogecoin price currently trades at $0.0631 above the ascending trend channel. The relative strength Index has reconquered the buyers' 40 levels on the daily chart, which merits a detailed, hands-on analysis of the world's favorite dog coin for the coming days/

Dogecoin price shows optimistic signals to close out the second week of July. It has been mentioned in previous outlooks that a sell-off would occur into the $0.05 region following the impressive 60% bull run during the second week of June. DOGE has fallen 15% since the high was marked at $0.0780 as the bulls are trying to hold support at the historical ascending trend channel. This is a crucial critical level, as the notorious dog coin still has 20% of wiggle room to fall without invalidating the mid-term bullish thesis mentioned in previous weekly outlooks.

