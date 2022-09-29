If market conditions persist, a Wall Street liquidstion event targeting $0.053 could occur. If the bulls cannot hold support at this level, an additional fall of $0.04 might be imminent . Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above the swing high at $0.089.

Dogecoin price currently auctions at $0.059 as the bears reject access to the $0.06 barrier reinforced by the 8-day exponential moving average. The Relative Strength Index has lost supportive grounds upon the recent downswing to $0.053. Although there has been an uptick in volume during green days within the range, the majority of the candles have been fully reversed, which is a bad sign for the overall trend.

Dogecoin price could be setting up for liquidation of the September lows. Since the middle of August, DOGE has lost 30% of its market value. The bulls have failed to promote a retaliation lasting longer than a few hours. The suppressive manner suggests the world's notorious dog coin is on a tight leash. Breakout traders are likely trapped, and an additional decline is on the horizon.

