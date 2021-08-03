Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE anticipates 20% drop in favor of bears

- Dogecoin price has printed a bearish chart pattern that suggests the token is awaiting a 20% plunge.
- To void the bearish outlook, DOGE must close above the 100 four-hour SMA at $0.196 and the 200-day SMA.
- The upside potential for Dogecoin price is extremely limited in the short term.
Dogecoin price has appeared to have shown a technical pattern that suggests a bearish forecast, with a target of nearly 20% in favor of the bears. DOGE is little room to move on the upside, with a great deal of resistances obstructing any bullish momentum.
Dogecoin price confronted by bearish technical pattern
Dogecoin price has formed a head-and-shoulders pattern on the 4-hour chart, suggesting that DOGE is expecting a move to the downside.
If the pattern is robust, it can be used to anticipate price moves. The governing chart pattern offers a bearish outlook, and DOGE anticipates a massive sell-off.
The targeted move for Dogecoin price appears to be 19% by calculating the distance between the head and the neckline.
As a result, DOGE could fall to the measured target of $0.163, a 19% decline from the neckline should selling pressure increase.
However, Dogecoin price is currently supported by the 100 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), which acts as a critical line of defense for DOGE.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
Should the canine-themed token slice through the 100 four-hour SMA at $0.196 and close below this level, this could spell trouble for the bulls, forcing Dogecoin price to search for support at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.187.
If buyers do not step in at this level, Dogecoin price could fall further into the demand zone that starts at $0.179 before eventually reaching the lowest target given by the prevailing chart pattern at $0.163.
On the flip side, should Dogecoin price decide to effect the reversal of fortune by recovering back above $0.204, the upside potential for DOGE still appears to be quite limited.
The 20 four-hour, 50-hour and 200-hour SMAs all suggest that the token would see tremendous resistance at $0.207, just slightly below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
The Intotheblock In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) data shows that a massive obstacle is awaiting Dogecoin price, where 53,760 addresses bought 11.37 billion DOGE at $0.207.
Dogecoin IOMAP
It will take compelling upside release for Dogecoin to reverse the period of underperformance and to retest the July 26 high again at $0.233.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
What is Ethereum EIP-1559 and how will it affect ETH price?
The second-largest blockchain network in the world, Ethereum, is expecting to witness its London hard fork on August 4 that would change the way that transactions are processed. Its native token, Ether, would also see a reduction in supply, which could see a spike in ETH price.
Stellar contemplates introducing AMMs as XLM price eyes retest of $0.303
XLM price is consolidating in an uptrend after a sharp upswing ended on July 23. A pullback seems likely before the new leg-up begins. Therefore, investors can expect Stellar to retrace to crucial support levels. A breakdown of the $0.228 support level will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Tether denies claims of USDT issuance halt, as Bitcoin bears search for reasons behind crypto crash
Tether has reportedly seen a stunt in its meteoric rise at the end of May, just as the leading cryptocurrency’s price has just hit a new all-time high. While regulatory pressure around digital assets has been increasing worldwide, the stablecoin giant has also ...
Theta introduces TDROP to incentivize NFTs as THETA price eyes 30% ascent
Theta price is currently teetering around a critical support level. A resurgence of buyers is likely to push the token to retest a stiff resistance level. Theta plans to introduce a TNT-20 token known as TDROP, a coin used to incentivize purchases on ThetaDrop NFT Marketplaces.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.