- Dogecoin price has rallied 18% in the last week alongside its competitor Shiba Inu.
- DOGE faces significant selling pressure from a declining weekly trend line as it attempts to break through the $0.0820 hurdle.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.0729 will invalidate the bullish thesis for the meme coin.
Dogecoin price saw a massive surge in bullish momentum last week, leading to a quick explosion. This move pushed DOGE to retest a crucial hurdle, but it failed to break higher and the resistance level still stands even after two attempts.
Dogecoin price at make or break point again
Dogecoin price breached the $0.082 support level in early June 2022 as it crashed 38%. This downswing formed a base around $0.049 and started to recover slowly before slipping into a consolidation below the $0.072 blockade and the $0.062 support level.
On August 14, Dogecoin price saw an upthrust that resulted in a 12% gain with a sweep of the $0.082 resistance barrier. While DOGE is attempting to push through, investors need to note that a breakout could result in a 6% move to retest the declining trend line.
In some cases, this move could temporarily pierce through the declining resistance level to retest the $0.093 hurdle, resulting in a 15% upswing, but a daily or even a weekly candlestick close below the $0.093 could indicate a shit in narrative supporting bulls.
So, market participants can be optimistic and expect the Dogecoin price to rally. But this outcome is less likely to unfold due to a bearish outlook for Bitcoin price.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
A more favorable outcome for buyers would be to accumulate Dogecoin price at a discount. This scenario could unfold as a result of the rejection at $0.082, followed by a retracement to $0.072. A breakdown of the aforementioned support floor will invalidate the bullish thesis, resulting in a potential retest of the $0.062 support level.
Swing traders can start exploring a bullish entry after a sweep of the equal lows formed at $0.057.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
