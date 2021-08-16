Dogecoin price needs to retrace for DOGE to rally another 30%

- Dogecoin price might retrace before the next leg-up as MRI flashes a sell signal.
- An 8% retracement to the demand zone’s upper limit at $0.311 seems likely.
- A resurgence of buying pressure around $0.311 could propel DOGE up by roughly 28% to $0.40.
Dogecoin price rallied exponentially over the past 24 hours, slicing through a crucial supply zone and flipping it into support. This move, while bullish, needs to retest the newly formed demand barrier to confirm the presence of buyers.
If successful, DOGE might soon kick-start a new uptrend, coming close to its pre-May 19 crash levels.
Dogecoin price prepares for a pullback
Dogecoin price rallied roughly 22% over the last 24 hours, shattering the immediate supply zone extending from $0.28 to $0.31. A correction here is likely due to the extended nature of the upswing and the sell signal flashed by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick.
This technical formation forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction, hinting at a retracement to the immediate support level at $0.33. An increased number of investors booking profit could lead to a breakdown of $0.33 and a retest of $0.31, the demand zone’s upper limit.
Investors can expect a resurgence of buyers at $0.31 or $0.33, leading to the start of a new uptrend.
The resulting bullish momentum will likely breach $0.37 and make a run at the $0.40 resistance barrier.
DOGE/USDT 9-hour chart
On the other hand, if the retracement continues to head lower, breaching $0.31, DOGE will reenter the demand zone ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. While a consolidation within the range mentioned would only delay the upswing, a decisive 9-hour candlestick close below $0.28 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a case, market participants can expect the meme coin to retest $0.27.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons SafeMoon price will more than double
SafeMoon price has been on a slow downtrend since its all-time high on May 12. However, the sell-off was exacerbated after May 19. Although SAFEMOON showed signs of reversal on August 4 and August 12, these signs were a fluke.
Dogecoin price needs to retrace for DOGE to rally another 30%
Dogecoin price rallied exponentially over the past 24 hours, slicing through a crucial supply zone and flipping it into support. This move, while bullish, needs to retest the newly formed demand barrier to confirm the presence of buyers.
Investors ditch Bitcoin for Ethereum as 50,000 ETH get burned
Crypto holders in Singapore prefer Ethereum over Bitcoin, according to a survey by cryptocurrency exchange Gemini. A total of 50,000 Ethereum worth $165 million burned since the London hard fork makes ETH more likely to turn deflationary. Ethereum staked on the ETH 2.0 staking platform hits a new all-time high.
Cardano Alonzo upgrade builds momentum as ADA price approaches all-time high at $2.46
Cardano price has shown extraordinary performance over the past three weeks as it more than doubled in value. This growth has managed to ignore all the sell signals and rise exponentially to where it currently stands.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.