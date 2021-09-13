- Dogecoin price continues downward slide.
- $0.223 is near-term support.
- $0.125 is the near-term bearish target.
Doge price continues to slide lower, following the broader cryptocurrency market. Primary oscillators levels indicate oversold conditions, but bulls are unable or unwilling to support price. Thus, a shift to bear market conditions may be coming sooner rather than later.
Dogecoin price must hold at $0.223 to prevent further downside movement.
Dogecoin price could close around $0.23 and create the lowest close in the past thirty-six days. While a deeper bearish target towards $0.66, bulls will likely find support against the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion at $0.186. The Relative Strength Index has crossed below the final oversold condition in a bull market (40. Further movement below 40 in the Relative Strenght Index means a likely shift to bear market conditions - the next support level in the Relative Strength Index would be at 30.
The Composite Index has touched historical support zones, but Dogecoin failed to respond with a bullish reaction. As a result, the Optex Bands may have to move to extreme lows and oversold levels before any genuine bullish change occurs.
DOGE/USDT Day Chart
Bears will need to be cautious about any move that puts the Lagging Span above the candlesticks. This would occur at $0.333. However, there remains a significant cluster of resistance before Dogecoin could entertain a truly bullish drive higher. Between $0.256 and $0.285 is the Tenkan-Sen, Kijun-Sen, Senkou Span B and Senkou Span A. In other words, all primary resistance levels on an Ichimoku chart are just above Dogecoin’s current price.
Dogecoin price will be under significant threat in the eventuality of any move below $0.157. There is a massive gap in the volume profile between $0.157 and $0.090 and that gap could trigger a future flash crash.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
