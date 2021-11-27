Dogecoin price locked in downtrend as DOGE bears take the wheel

- Dogecoin price is locked within a bearish continuation pattern as buyers are nowhere to be found.
- Unless DOGE escapes above $0.208, the meme token could continue to trend lower.
- Slicing below $0.176 might spell even more trouble for the bulls.
Dogecoin price is sealed in a consolidation pattern as DOGE fails to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm. Until the canine-themed token is able to overcome a flurry of obstacles with the final hurdle at $0.23, the meme token may continue to be trapped within a downtrend.
Dogecoin price confined in tight range
Dogecoin price is trapped within a descending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart, as DOGE continues to print lower highs and lower lows. The meme token is attempting to recover following the swing low at $0.186 on November 26 but is confronted with the first area of resistance at the middle boundary of the governing technical pattern at $0.208.
Unless Dogecoin price is able to slice above the aforementioned hurdle, DOGE may continue to consolidate. The dog-themed token may discover its first line of defense at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.199, then at the September 26 low at $0.193.
An additional foothold may arise at the local bottom at $0.186 before Dogecoin price tags the lower boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $0.176.
Investors should note that if DOGE falls below the downside trend line of the parallel channel, an ultimate bearish narrative of a 22% downswing toward $0.137 may be unraveled for Dogecoin price, a pessimistic target given by the governing technical pattern.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
To reverse the period of sluggish performance, DOGE bulls should aim to slice above the middle boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $0.208. Additional resistances may appear at the 21 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.213, then at the 50 four-hour SMA at $0.221.
Another stiff hurdle may emerge at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.232, coinciding with the resistance line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) and the upper boundary of the parallel channel.
Escaping above the topside trend line of the governing technical pattern could see the meme token’s momentum shift to the upside, potentially targeting bigger aspirations. However, Dogecoin price must also overcome the 100 four-hour SMA at $0.236 and the 200 four-hour SMA which intersects with the 50% retracement level at $0.254 for an attempt to recuperate recent losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland price under pressure by market turmoil, MANA points to steep correction
Decentraland (MANA) has not been able to sit back and enjoy its all-time highs printed on Thursday, above $6.0. MANA price reversed to the downside as a wave of negative news surrounding a new Covid variant hit news wires during the Asian session.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP at discount ahead of Black Friday while investors fear new COVID strain
Over $265 billion wiped off the overall crypto market capitalization in a bloodbath as news of the new Covid strain breaks out. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple prices have tumbled over 6%, and the top 10 cryptocurrencies are trading at a steep discount.
XRP holds key support while indicators point to short-term recovery
Ripple started a recovery wave above a key support level of $1.024. XRP price started an upside correction as indicators suggest a short-term recovery. The coin may initiate a fresh downtrend upon a breakout of the $1.024 support level.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu hits 1 million holders, gets listed on South Korean exchange
Shiba Inu hit an important milestone of 1 million holders with a rise in the number of investors. The memecoin listed on a South Korean crypto exchange successfully despite strict regulatory requirements.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.