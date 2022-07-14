Dogecoin price is on the cusp of a 35% rally

Dogecoin price has tagged the deep-discount-buy-zone at $0.057, hinting at a potential run-up.

Investors can expect DOGE to rally 35% to retest the high-time-frame resistance level at $0.082.

A daily candlestick close below the range low at $0.049 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Dogecoin price shows its plans after tagging an inflection point that could trigger a run-up. Going forward, investors need to pay close attention to the buy zone and how DOGE reacts to it.

Dogecoin price ready to bounce

Dogecoin price set up a range, extending from $0.049 to $0.078 as it rallied 60 between June 18 and June 27. After a premature attempt to rally higher DOGE failed and resulted in a steep correction that has brought DOGE to a buy zone.

This area extends from $0.053 to $0.060 and is well-below the midpoint of the range, which indicates that it is in a deep-discount area. Often, such retracements are reversed in the aforementioned area, resulting in the start of the next leg-up. For Dogecoin price, market participants can also look forward to something similar.

However, the only hurdle that is blocking DOGE’s path is the 200 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA). Overcoming this barrier is the key and signal that the meme coin is ready for a bounce. In such a case, Dogecoin price will most likely ascend to retest the range high at $0.078 and, in some cases, revisit the high-time-frame resistance level at $0.082.

DOGE/USDT 1-day chart

While things are looking up for Dogecoin price, a daily candlestick close below the range low at $0.049 will invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, DOGE is likely to slide lower in search of stable support levels.

Investors can expect Dogecoin price to revisit the $0.047 foothold, where buyers can recuperate before their next attempt.