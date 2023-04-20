- Dogecoin price followed Bitcoin’s cues as the meme coin failed to breach the multi-mont barrier at $0.0966.
- Investors that bought their holdings when DOGE fluctuated between $0.0868 and $0.0932 went underwater over the last 24 hours.
- The prospect of recovery is looking strong at the moment, given the rising rate of DOGE transfer among addresses.
Dogecoin price has been struggling to mark a new year-to-date high as it continues to fail in breaching the four-month-long barrier. This has left a specific group of DOGE holders perplexed as to whether their holdings will ever see the light of profits.
Dogecoin price dip brings losses
Dogecoin price in the last 24 hours charted a nearly 11% decline as the meme coin fell from $0.0942 to $0.0835 at the time of writing. As the altcoin declined on the charts, the group of investors that bought their supply when DOGE was worth between $0.0868 and $0.0932 witnessed losses again.
DOGE/USD 1-day chart
These investors amassed nearly 19.6 billion DOGE, which at current prices is worth close to $1.64 billion. For this supply to turn profitable, the Dogecoin price would need to recover beyond $0.0894, which is the average price of 19.6 billion DOGE.
Dogecoin GIOM
Furthermore, these tokens would turn truly profitable only when the altcoin can manage to sustain a rise beyond $0.0966. This level marks not only the multi-month resistance level that the cryptocurrency has not breached since December 2022 but also the point beyond which Dogecoin price would note new year-to-date highs.
The possibilities of profit currently rely on the broader market cues as DOGE investors are maintaining a bullish outlook. The velocity of the cryptocurrency, which highlights the rate at which supply has been changing hands, is indicating an uptick.
This translates to optimism among investors and has historically been accompanied by a positive turn in price action, as observed in December 2022 and March this year.
Dogecoin velocity
This bullishness is also visible in the rising demand for Dogecoin as the total addresses holding a balance have observed a sharp rise against the average rate at which investors join the network. While between November 2022 and March 2023, Dogecoin only added 170,000 new addresses, in the last 20 days alone, over 200,000 new addresses have joined the network.
Dogecoin total addresses
Not everything is lost for the addresses that hold the 19.6 billion DOGE, as several indicators support a recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet. Therefore, a continuation of the ongoing 2023 BTC rally is still possible.
Sushiswap price under siege of bearish coup with 20% implosion at risk
Sushiswap (SUSHI) price is seeing traders run for the hills on Friday as Bitcoin is sliding further away sub-$30,000 as the recovery rally is losing steam. To make matters worse, this altcoin season looks to be one of the worst seasons in terms of performance.
Axie Infinity price wavers as investors wait out the $175 million token unlock
AXS price has wobbled ahead of the upcoming token unlock event scheduled for April 23, causing the token to drop by a significant margin while it gives traders a chance to buy the dip.
Hedera Hashgraph price flirts with 10% drop on Friday
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price has seen sentiment changing overnight on Wednesday with a sharp drop in price valuation. Since then, bulls have not been able to claw back ground from bears in an attempt to pare back any losses.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.