- Dogecoin price downtrend appears to have bottomed out, with the RSI and ADX indicators suggesting rising momentum and growing trend strength.
- DOGE could make a 10% climb, restoring above the $0.09000 psychological level as potential spot BTC ETF approvals instill hope for altcoins.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur once the dog-themed token breaks and closes below $0.07520.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price looks propped up for a recovery after a prolonged downtrend. It comes as the market looks to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with hope, that the financial regulator will approve the launch of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Also Read: Dogecoin price could rally 7% eyes comeback to $0.10 while sentiment among traders remains negative
Dogecoin likely to recover as large altcoins poise to enjoy spot ETF-instigated rally
Dogecoin (DOGE) price could recover as altcoins with large market capitalization are likely to enjoy capital overflows from the BTC market if the SEC does approve the spot Bitcoin ETF filings.
Dogecoin has also been quick to take to Bitcoin price’s ascent in the past, further tilting the odds in favor of an associated climb if the SEC greenlights the ETF applications.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart, DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
Dogecoin price outlook with 10% gains in the works for DOGE
After finding support at $0.07520, Dogecoin price is scaling a recovery rally, steered by rising momentum evidenced by the northbound Relative Strength Index. The Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator, known to quantify trend strength, is also rising, to show the uptrend is steadily gaining steam. This favors the upside.
If buyer momentum increases, Dogecoin price could extend north to overcome the $0.08753 resistance, potentially going as high as to flip the descending trendline into a support. Such a move, constituting a 10% ascent, would open the expanse for the dog-themed token’s price to continue north.
In a highly bullish case, Dogecoin price could foray into the supply zone, stretching from $0.09658 to $0.10210. To confirm the continuation of the intermediary trend, DOGE must record a candlestick close above the midline of this order block at $0.09934.
In highly ambitious cases, Dogecoin price could flip the supply zone into a bullish breaker, before springboarding above it to collect the sell-side liquidity that resides above it, with the $0.10730 range high in sight.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator in the negative territory hints at an existing bearish pull in the DOGE market. Should the bulls succumb, Dogecoin price could extend the big-picture fall, losing the support at $0.07520. A break and close below this level would invalidate the bullish thesis, setting the pace for an extended slump to the $0.07000 psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Stacks price could trigger 25% rally ahead of Bitcoin spot ETF approval this week
Stacks (STX) price shows strength despite the market slump in the New York trading session on Sunday. One of the reasons could be that Bitcoin-related altcoins like Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV and others are going to see demand due to the upcoming ETF approval.
PancakeSwap futures on Arbitrum hit $1 billion trade volume, fails to catalyze CAKE price recovery
PancakeSwap (CAKE), the token of a decentralized exchange platform, failed to recover from its slump despite the recent developments in the project’s ecosystem. The DEXes futures trading on Arbitrum hit a key milestone alongside a massive token burn by the exchange platform.
Bitcoin Spot ETF could see SEC greenlight, Grayscale Investments files amended S-3 sets 1.5% fee
Bitcoin Spot ETFs are likely to receive the US financial regulator’s approval as early as this week, according to a Bloomberg report. BTC holders are awaiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) greenlight on the securities product with the upcoming deadline on January 10.
Why Litecoin active addresses spike is not a bullish sign
Ordinals made headlines for congestion on the Bitcoin blockchain, the NFT-like assets have caused a spike in active addresses on Litecoin (LTC). The surge in address activity is therefore unlikely to fuel a rally in LTC as the hype surrounding ordinals increases.
Bitcoin: Analyzing possible short term implication of probable spot ETF approval on BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains within the weekly supply zone, with a bold attempt to shatter its mean threshold proving premature. It comes amid an overly cautious market spot and perpetual traders both waiting to play their hand after a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).