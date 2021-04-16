- Dogecoin price illustrating a pennant continuation pattern on 1-hour chart.
- DOGE market capitalization now exceeds Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, and Polkadot.
- Volume profile shows no one is running for the exits.
Dogecoin price is currently attempting to break out from a pennant pattern on the 1-hour chart, but volume is not complementing the attempt. A retest of the pennant’s upper trendline at $0.327 may be coming. However, two successful tests of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from the April 11 breakout to today’s high points to speculators still looking to buy on weakness.
Dogecoin price explosion beyond a social media narrative
The number of new addresses created this week has now surpassed the January high, showing increasing interest in participating in the DOGE rally. Still, it also indicates that the bullish anthem might have traveled too far, too fast, creating bubble-like conditions.
It is not a sign of a top, but a warning to all speculators to be agile and disciplined with their entries and exits at this moment in the rally phase.
DOGE New Addresses via Intotheblock
A spike in volume accompanying a breakout is the ideal scenario in technical analysis; it shows commitment and emotion. The current breakout from a pennant pattern has yet to attract the commitment, but it is not a red flag and could signal that a more complex consolidation could unfold.
Key to the bullish narrative outlined here is if the 38.2% retracement level holds on an hourly closing basis. A close below will raise the probability that the rally high has been printed.
The first upside target is the all-time high at $0.453, followed closely by the psychologically important $0.500. Bigger rally aspirations should target the 161.8% extension of today’s intra-day pullback at $0.551 and even the 261.8% extension at $0.709.
DOGE/USD 1-hour chart
An hourly close below the 38.2% retracement level mentioned above would signal an immediate test of the 50% retracement at $0.268 and confirm that the high has been printed for the explosive advance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
