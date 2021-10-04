Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu smahses resistance while SHIB bulls push for $0.000014

- Shiba Inu price rocket launches higher, moving over 52% from the October open.
- Bullish breakout hits previously traded highs.
- Bearish divergence triggers a warning that current upside potential may be limited.
Shiba Inu price has made some substantial gains since its October open at $0.00000716. A gain of over 52% has seen bulls push Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu to new four-month highs at 0.000011. However, persistent historical resistance has prevented further upside movement.
Shiba Inu price hits $0.000011; sellers look to take control if daily close is below $0.0000091
Shiba Inu price has outperformed most of the cryptocurrency market with its spectacular and explosive bullish momentum since October. Long-term buyers, however, have consistently been vexed against the $0.000009 level. As a result, 0.000009 has acted as the top of a long trading range and has been tested on June 16th, June 30th, July 6th, August 16th, September 16th and October 3rd.
Long and short-term bulls who look for a breakout may have to wait. After shifting the Relative Strength Index to bear market conditions, Shiba Inu price is trading against the final overbought condition in a bear market in the Relative Strength Index (65). The position of the daily Relative Strength Index facing resistance against 65 is a warning that the most immediate move higher is at risk of failing.
Another sign that upside movement may terminate soon is the hidden bearish divergence between Shiba Inu price and the Composite Index. The red arrow on the candlestick chart shows lower highs, while the Composite Index shows higher highs. The Composite Index is also at a level of historical resistance.
SHIB/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
Sellers, however, should be cautious about this trading range. Shiba Inu price may show signs of immediate correction and a return to the $0.000007 value area, but the weekly Relative Strength Index (not shown) shows a return to 50 and a breakout above that level. Thus, if the weekly chart maintains the bullish Relative Strength Index momentum throughout the week, Shiba Inu price could easily close at $0.000011.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price tests $0.21, increasing potential for 23% nosedive
Dogecoin (DOGE) price action overhauled the downtrend with bulls trying to break the chains. The attempt looks likely to fail as no fundamental profit levels to the upside have been hit, and price action looks to be fading to the downside toward a retest of $0.21.
Ethereum-killer Cardano is cheaper than world's largest altcoin, according to Grayscale
Next-generation internet platform Cardano poses tough competition to Ethereum with its smart contract functionality, attracting exciting DeFi projects and applications to its blockchain.
Ethereum bears look to fill the gap at $3,000
Ethereum (ETH) price has jumped higher on the weekend as bears backed off after rediscovering risk-on sentiment. With ETH price action hitting $3,391, the price is fading slightly to the downside, with bears trying to go for the gap to fill toward $3,018.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets to tumble before higher highs
Bitcoin price was under a lot of pressure as it squeezed during its descent. BTC broke out of the falling wedge pattern on October 1 in an explosive manner, taking altcoins for a ride.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.