- Cardano price signals a bullish breakout, which could be very short-lived.
- ADA price will drop back to $0.388 in the coming weeks.
- As the global economic situation further deteriorates, expect a possible 70% price evaporation.
Cardano (ADA) price is trading on Wednesday’s European morning in a pattern many bullish traders have been waiting for. The breakout above a technical bearish element could trigger some gains, as traders must be aware that this will not be a trade to sit in for long and needs to be managed with care. The devil could be in the details, with recession signals now in the bond market and the EUR/USD quickly nearing parity.
ADA price could see an investor exodus
Cardano price is trading sideways at the time of writing, between $0.687 to the upside and $0.388 to the downside. This morning's opening in the ASIA PAC session broke above the orange descending trend line identified as the short-term backbone of the descent within the overall downtrend. Many bullish traders will be keen to jump on that break but need to be aware of the overall downtrend as a bullish market does not seem to be underway, with several economic indicators deteriorating and the bond market signalling a recession nearby.
ADA price could thus still tick that monthly pivot at $0.52, which coincides with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) that is starting to flatline a little bit, mainly because of that underpinned price action for over a month now. Once market participants pull out their money again on the back of confirmation that the global economy is deteriorating, expect an exodus in ADA price action with a drop towards $0.388. Bulls will get squeezed out of their positions, and a falling knife is bound to happen towards $0.11 once $0.388 breaks and gives way.
ADA/USD daily chart
If bulls can take over the 55-day SMA and break above it, expect to see another leg up towards $0.687 as bulls will want to cover as much ground as possible. Next, decoupling cryptocurrencies against global markets could attract even more investors who do not know where to put or place their money. That could result in a 40% gain before the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hits are overbought.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple tests NFT support and hires new lawyers to fight the SEC, setting XRP price up for a breakout
RippleX developers performed tests on the XRP Ledger to measure NFT throughput. Upwards of 71 million accounts minting 20 NFTs each were tested on the Ledger and the test was concluded successfully.
The ugly truth behind the recent Bitcoin price recovery
Bitcoin price made an excellent recovery move on Monday, with a shy 5% in the books and breaking above the lows of last weekend. This is a tricky setup, as traders might be fooled by the idea that this jump in price action is the start of the rally.
Can this multi-year textbook pattern predict the bottom for Ethereum price?
Ethereum price performance has been extremely important in this cycle, considering the major paradigm shift that the ETH blockchain has created. From the 2020 DeFi Summer to NFTs, the smart contract token has been at the center of it all.
This bullish setup can reverse the course of Cardano's ADA price
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next.
Bitcoin: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.