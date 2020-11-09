District0x Price Prediction: DNT prepares for potential retracement following 700% rally

DNT price is up by more than 700% in the past five days after Coinbase announced its listing.

After such a massive rally, the digital asset seems to be ready for a pullback.

On November 5, Coinbase announced the listing of District0x, and its price jumped 150% within 24 hours. Instead of slowing down, DNT’s price continued surging from a low of $0.0086 to a current peak at $0.0837, but now it seems to be preparing for a potential pullback.

DNT seems to be topping out after a colossal rally

On the hourly chart, DNT’s price seems to be getting rejected from a resistance level established at $0.078, which was tested on November 8 and 9. At the same time, a potential ascending triangle has formed on the 1-hour chart.

DNT/USD 1-hour chart

Even though technical indicators remain bullish, rejection from the upper trendline at $0.078 can quickly drive the price of DNT towards the lower barrier at $0.063. A breakdown from this point will push the digital asset towards a low of $0.04, target projected from the triangle height.

DNT GIOM chart

IntoTheBlocks Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) chart seems to confirm the theory mentioned above as it shows the next significant support area to be around $0.04, which has 243,000 DNT tokens in volume.

However, the same chart also indicates that the resistance above isn’t as stiff as support. A breakout above the upper trendline of the ascending triangle at $0.078 can quickly push DNT’s price to $0.096, which is the next congestion area to the upside.