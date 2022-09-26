The role includes “full product life cycle legal advice and support for global NFT products," among other responsibilities.
The Walt Disney Company could be on the verge of expanding into the crypto space after posting a new job for an “experienced corporate attorney” to work on “emerging technologies” such as nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and the Metaverse.
According to the Sept. 23 listing on the Disney careers website, the company is hiring for a “Principal Counsel — Corporate Transactions, Emerging Technologies & NFTs” to work on transactions involving NFTs, the Metaverse, blockchain, and decentralized finance (DeFi).
Specifically the entertainment conglomerate is seeking someone to provide “full product life cycle legal advice and support for global NFT products" and ensure they comply with all current laws and regulations on U.S. soil and internationally.
Other duties include "due diligence for NFT, blockchain, third-party marketplace and cloud provider projects,” as well as providing regular legal advice on cryptocurrency-related matters, and digital currency and guiding Disney's efforts in relation to emerging technologies.
The new role comes as The Walt Disney Company has been slowly positioning itself around the crypto, blockchain, and Metaverse space.
During the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in November 2021, CEO Bob Chapek said the firm was preparing to blend physical and digital assets in the Metaverse.
Weeks later the company filed a patent for a “virtual-world simulator” referring to a potential theme-park metaverse.
According to the patent application, Disney's possible foray into the Metaverse could involve visitors to their theme parks using mobile phones to generate and project personalized 3D effects onto nearby physical spaces, such as walls and other objects.
At the time it was reported there were "no current plans" to use the"virtual-world simulator” patent, however, the recent job listing could be a sign that this may be changing.
Earlier this year, the company focused on augmented reality (AR), nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and artificial intelligence (AI) in its 2022 Disney Accelerator Program, which selected six “growth-stage” companies to benefit from its business development platform.
Companies selected for the program this year included layer-2 scaling platform Polygon, along with two other Web3 projects — Flickplay, a Web3 application that allows users to discover NFTs via augmented reality (AR), and Lockerverse, a Web3 storytelling platform that connects creators and brands.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin sticks near $19K as most Cryptos spend the weekend in the red
With a couple of brief detours higher, bitcoin remained below $19,000 throughout the weekend. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at about $18,800, down slightly less than a percentage point over the past 24 hours.
LUNA Classic price hints at a 25% crash as Do Kwon under Red Notice from Interpol
LUNA Classic price reveals a bearish outlook that could unfold over the course of this week. A minor run-up seems plausible, but it is just a move to squeeze the bulls. Therefore, market participants should be ready for a quick reversal.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Assessing the possibility of a post-Merge rally
Ethereum price trades at $1,323 on Sunday, several days after sliding to $1,200. It was a surprise that the largest smart contracts token would give up most of its gains during and after the much-publicized Merge. On-chain data shows a significant reduction in the Ethereum Supply.
Why Chainlink price could lose momentum at $8.00
Chainlink price is among the few crypto assets in the green on Sunday. The smart contacts’ price feed oracle token defied the bear market this week to post 23.7% gains. As discussed earlier in the week, the V-shaped pattern matured at LINK brushed shoulders with $8.00.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.