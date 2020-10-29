- The ratio of DeFi tokens’ market cap to ETH went from being around 25% in late August to just over 15%.
- The total market cap of the DeFi space currently stands at $5.35 billion.
The craze surrounding DeFi has relatively settled down since the September crash. IntoTheBlock noted on Twitter that the ratio of DeFi tokens’ market cap to Ethereum went from being around 25% in late August to just over 15%. As per Santiment, the total market cap of the DeFi space currently stands at $5.35 billion. We are going to put the three biggest losers in the DeFi space under the microscope – Loopring (LRC), SushiSwap (SUSHI) and Band Protocol (BAND).
Loopring goes for a dive
The total value locked up in LRC has dropped from $21.29 million on September 18 to $14.74 million. Looking into the price action, LRC faced rejection at the $0.26 resistance line and crashed down to $0.144, at the time of writing. In the process, the price fell below the 50-day and 100-day SMAs.
LRC/USDT daily chart
The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, so a further downturn in price is expected. IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) shows two strong support walls at $0.134 and $0.125. The latter is strong enough to absorb a significant amount of sell pressure.
LRC IOMAP
Things don’t look good for SUSHI
The amount of value locked up in SUSHI has dropped from $1.42 billion on September 12 to $254 million at the time of writing. Looking at the price action, SUSHI has crashed from $8.90, September 2020 to $0.64 at the time of writing. That’s a 92.8% drop in valuation.
SUSHI/USDT daily chart
The price has two strong resistance barriers, $0.67 and $0.695, as defined by the IOMAP. However, there is a lack of healthy support zones on the downside, which doesn’t bode well for the bulls. As such, one can expect the price to fall below $0.62.
SUSHI IOMAP
Band Protocol in a downtrend
BAND was priced at $15.58 on September 2 and has since crashed by 68.50% to $4.89. The MACD shows increasing bearish momentum, so a further dip in price is expected. The most notable resistance, as defined by the IOMAP, is at $5.55.
BAND/USD daily chart
As per the IOMAP, previously at the $5.55 barrier, 182 addresses had purchased 372,000 BAND tokens. Looking at the downside, there is a lack of healthy support walls. As such, it won’t be a surprise to see the asset drop below $4.15.
BAND IOMAP
Key price levels to watch
For LRC, the bears will look to drop the price to $0.125. That’s the most notable zone for this asset.
SUSHI bulls will need to make sure that the price doesn’t fall below $0.62 to prevent a catastrophic drop.
Similarly, BAND buyers need to make sure that the asset doesn’t fall below $4.15. Quietly like SUSHI, BAND also doesn’t have any healthy support walls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Bitcoin briefly slips below $13,000 for the first time since the last rally
After a notable rally from the low of $9,813 established on September 3, Bitcoin managed to reach the 2019-high at $13,868. Unfortunately, the price got rejected heavily and the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the 3-day chart.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH needs to hold a critical support level to avoid slipping to $370
Ethereum had a massive breakout above a daily ascending triangle on October 22 jumping to $421 but getting very little continuation in the next three days.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP slips below a critical support level targeting $0.21
XRP attempted to break out of an ascending triangle on October 22 but failed. The fakeout led the digital asset into a period of correction for the next five days, losing the 100-SMA as a support level.
Yearn Finance developer Andre Cronje launches new KPR token, skyrockets 2,000% within hours
Andre Cronje, the developer of Yearn Finance, launched the Keep3r Network on October 28, which was designed to solve the current problems with complex systems of smart contracts.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.