Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Band & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 19 Oct

Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH breakdown seems unstoppable
Bitcoin Cash bearish outlook started to materialize on Friday following widespread declines. The crypto market's selloff was attributed to the unpalatable news that OKEx suspended all digital assets/cryptocurrencies withdrawals. Before that, FXStreet discussed the coin's bearish scenario following the formation of a rising wedge pattern.
Band Protocol Technical Analysis: BAND impressive recovery eyes $7.5
Band Protocol is crowing the weekend with a remarkable recovery. Following losses from $7.5, support was embraced at $5.8. Over the last few days, the progress made can be attributed to the support Band Protocol is receiving after a successful mainnet launch. At the time of writing, the token is trading at $6.4 amid a fast building bullish momentum.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH must hold this crucial support for bullish outlook to $400
The smart contract token experienced an incredibly eventful week, starting with a ballistic rise to $395 and ending with a slump to $360. The price action to $400 was invalidated on Monday, opening the Pandora box. Support between $375 and $380 saw ETH take a hiatus from the downtrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
NEO Price Prediction: NEO bullish outlook aims for $25
NEO performed incredibly in September but hit a barrier at $26. A reversal came into the picture shortly after and NEO has since been hunting for formidable support. Several tentative support areas have now transformed into resistance zones.
ETH must hold this crucial support for bullish outlook to $400
The smart contract token experienced an incredibly eventful week, starting with a ballistic rise to $395 and ending with a slump to $360. The price action to $400 was invalidated on Monday, opening the Pandora box.
LINK consolidates above $10.50 between strong support and resistance levels
LINK enjoyed a bullish rally between October 7 and October 12, wherein it rose from $8.80 to $11.45. After getting rejected to the 50-day SMA, the decentralized oracle platform has dropped to $10.55.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.