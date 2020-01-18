Akin Sawyerr believes decentralized finance and governance can rebuild economies all over the world.

Sawyerr is expecting places like Africa to be early adopters for blockchain-based governance solutions.

In an interview with CoinDesk, the founder of Feleman Limited, Akin Sawyerr, said that decentralized finance and governance can rebuild economies all over the world. Feleman is an Africa-focused impact investment and advisory firm based in Washington, D.C.

He said:

I have geographical purview over Africa. So a lot of what I've been working on is identifying opportunities around Africa. One of the big challenges you see across Africa is governance. And wherever you have weak governance you have more transaction costs. We believe that cryptocurrencies and crypto networks will have a lot of applications across Africa.

He pointed out that weak governance makes it harder to get things done, which is why Decred, a cryptocurrency known for its governance principles has gained a lot of attention.

We're sort of at the point where people appreciate the methods of governance at Decred.

Sawyerr expects places like Africa to be early adopters of blockchain-based governance solutions.

There's just more value in going into these environments.

.