Decentraland price fails to rally after $2.4 million sale of digital plot to Metaverse Group

MANA hit a new all-time high at $5.85 recently after the sale of the digital plot of land to Metaverse Group.

Analysts are bullish on MANA price and expect the altcoin to continue outperforming even if the market consolidates.

MANA price has posted nearly 40% gains over the past two weeks, competing with blockchain gaming tokens like Axie Infinity.

A mysterious whale moved 9 million MANA to an unknown wallet address, implying a spike in interest in the token.

Decentraland price hit a new all-time high two days ago. However, the metaverse token’s price plunged and failed to recover after selling the digital plot to Tokens.com. Analysts are bullish on Decentraland and expect a trend reversal.

Analysts are bullish on a trend reversal in Decentraland price

Decentraland price hit an all-time high at $5.85 in the metaverse token rally. The metaverse token’s price plunged, dropping nearly 25% from its all-time high within two days.

The Metaverse Group, a real-estate company, focused on digital plots of land, spent $2.43 million on virtual real estate in Decentraland. The firm paid twice the asking price for digital real estate.

Despite a peak in interest from investors, Decentraland price has failed to recover from the drop. After posting 40% gains in the past two weeks, the metaverse token is struggling to make a comeback.

Axie Infinity, a competitor in the blockchain gaming and metaverse ecosystem, witnessed a massive spike in price after the sale of digital real estate. Proponents expected a similar turn of events in Decentraland; however, native asset MANA is nearly 25% away from its all-time high.

Whale movements are indicative of a rise in interest from traders. A mysterious MANA whale recently moved 9 million tokens worth $40.3 million to an unknown wallet address. This is indicative of interest in the token.

Ian Culley, a cryptocurrency analyst, evaluated the Decentraland price trend and set a target of $8.8 for the next leg up.

Decentraland is offering a potential entry with well-defined risk. If we view the recent consolidation as a half-mast flag then we could be targeting 8.80 on the next leg higher. $MANA pic.twitter.com/ZZVyZaZyTj — Ian Culley (@IanCulley) November 23, 2021

Michaël van de Poppe, a cryptocurrency analyst and YouTuber, predicted that the MANA price could drop to $3.20 and present opportunities for long-term trades. The analyst recommends looking for scalping opportunities and expects Decentraland price to recover.