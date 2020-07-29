- Dash is one of the best-performing altcoins on Wednesday.
- DASH/USD is poised for further upside after a short-term correction.
Dash is one of the best-performing digital coins with over 8% of gains since the start of the day and over 4% on a day-to-day basis. At the time of writing, DASH/USD is changing hands at $84.15 DASH takes the 23d place in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market capitalization of $781 million.
DASH/USD: Technical picture
On the daily chart, a sharp move above SMA200 at $82.50 created a strong bullish impulse and pushed the price to the highest level since the beginning of May. Now, this technical barrier serves as strong support that may slow down the correction once it starts. If it gives way, the sell-off may be extended towards the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band at $80.54 followed by the psychological $80.00.
The daily RSI has entered overbought territory, though, it shows no signs of reversal as of yet. It means that the coin has not exhausted its bullish potential. The growth may be resumed after a short-lived retreat with the next aim at $85.00.
DASH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
