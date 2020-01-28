- With the current growth rate, active users will surpass one million before the end of 2020.
- The need for a transactional currency in the country is the driving force in the surge in numbers.
Active user wallets in Venezuela have surged 562% since May, according to reports from digital currency Dash. A significant 29% rise bolstered this number in just December. Mark Mason, a Dash PR representative, clarified that the surging number was not based on user installs but active ones instead. Anyone who has been online at least once in the past month is deemed as an active user. With the current growth rate, active users will surpass one million before the end of 2020.
The need for transactional currency is the driving force in the surge in numbers. Venezuela has gone through hyperinflation on a scale that has made the local currency practically worthless. The citizens depend on non-governmental currencies for more stable transactions, which explains the adoption of Dash and Bitcoin.
In response to the turmoil, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro released a new crypto Petro (PTR). Pensioners and government employees were each given half a PTR. However, citizens are still concerned about PTR as it is linked to government control. Hence, the use of digital assets like Bitcoin has surged in the country.
While governments can manipulate the value of currencies, digital currencies are governed only by network consensus. For local users, manipulation could result in losses in the value of their savings. With consensus-based currencies, values might fluctuate but cannot be manipulated by external forces.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD jumps into the $9,000 zone following three straight bullish days
Over the last three days, the bulls have taken full control of the BTC/USD market. The price jumped from the $8,332.50 support level and went to $9,105.35. As per the daily confluence detector, there is a strong resistance at $9,175.
Bitcoin Gold jumped by 30% amid the news of 51% attack
Bitcoin Gold (BTG), now the 35th digital asset with the market value of $200 million, has gained over 14% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $11.82 at the time of writing.
Ethereum Classic defies gravity with 17% growth
Ethereum Classic, the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.18 billion, has gained over 14% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $10.17, off the intraday high hit at $10.32. ETC/USD is one of the best-performing assets.
Ripple's report reveals a real use case for XRP and other mathor cryptocurrencies
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10 billion, is changing hands at $0.2284, down from the intraday high of $0.2334. XRP/USD has gained over 3.5% in recent 24 hours in line with the global sentiments improvement.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...