Market picture
Bitcoin closed last week at zero, failing to move meaningfully away from the $30K level on good news about spot ETF bids or terrible news about SEC claims against it. As a result, the exchange rate is stomping around $30.6K on Monday. Ethereum has added 4.3% in seven days, to $1960. Other leading altcoins from the top 10 are adding between 0.5% (XRP) and 25% (Solana).
The total capitalisation of the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap, rose 2.5% to $1.207 trillion for the week.
On the tech analysis side, Bitcoin has been consolidating in a sideways range for the past ten days, cooling off after jumping 5k up from local lows in June. Only a consolidation outside the $30-31K range would signal that the market has decided on a medium-term direction for a breakout.
The long-term trend has been bullish since last November, within which severe drawdowns sometimes occur.
In terms of seasonality, July is considered quite successful for BTC.
Over the past 12 years, bitcoin has ended the month up eight times and down four times. The average rise was 22.3%, and the average decline was 8.8%.
News background
Bitcoin rises predominantly during the US session thanks to institutional investors, K33 Research noted. It also expects growth to continue as BTC attracts major investors such as BlackRock, Fidelity, and Citadel. In addition, BTC has had little correlation with the stock market of late. The correlation has turned negative for the first time since January 2021.
Fred Thiel, CEO of mining company Marathon Digital, also noted the declining correlation between bitcoin and gold, which investors see as financial risk hedges.
Bids for spot bitcoin-ETFs from BlackRock, Fidelity and others have not been "clear and comprehensive" and have not included sufficient information regarding the so-called joint monitoring agreement or details of the mechanism; the SEC told the Nasdaq and CBOE exchanges, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources. The CBOE plans to update and resubmit the documents.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price holds above $100 even as on-chain metrics suggest downturn ahead
Litecoin network’s on-chain metrics signaled a bullish turn in LTC price last week, pushing its price up to a monthly high of $114.95 on Monday, but the altcoin might be on the cusp of a correction as some indicators have flipped bearish over the weekend.
Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton says SEC Chairman Gary Gensler could resign
John Deaton, a pro-XRP attorney, addressed the rumors of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s resignation from the agency. While word of Gensler’s resignation is just a rumor which turned to be false, Deaton says there is a likelihood that the SEC Chair resigns soon for political reasons.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE to explode soon
Dogecoin price has been on a downtrend for almost three months, but technical indicators suggest this could change soon. A breakout on June 30 shows that DOGE is ready for a rally. A decisive breakdown of the $0.0631 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for DOGE.
Will Bitcoin price face negative effects from Federal Reserve’s two rate hikes?
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to move sideways for the eleventh day, confusing short-term traders. Despite the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) mania, the big crypto continues to remain lull.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.