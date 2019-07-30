- The platform cites regulatory uncertainty as the reason behind the decision.
- New York-based customers will have access only to four coins.
The cryptocurrency wallet platform Abra will no longer provide services for its US-based customers. The company cites regulatory barriers as the primary reasons behind the decision.
All coins except for Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash will be transferred to native wallet solutions for the respective assets.
“As a result of continued regulatory uncertainty and restrictions in the United States, we have to make some adjustments to our US business in an effort to continue to be compliant and cooperative with US regulations as they currently exist,” Abra explained in the statement.
“As a part of this effort, we are migrating any synthetic assets to a native hosted wallet solution.”
The company considers the scaling down as a preventive measure amid growing regulatory uncertainties. To avoid issues that may arise due to vague regulatory position, the company will no longer be able to hold QTUM, BTG, EOS, OMG and SNT tokens after August 29.
“US users holding positions in these crypto assets will have to exchange or withdraw their investments from Abra by 11:59 PM EST on August 29, 2019. After that date, any remaining balances in those assets will be converted to Bitcoin in the app,” Abra added.
The New York-based customers will be able to keep only four cryptocurrencies on Abra wallets: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, and Litecoin.
“New York residents will need to transfer or sell any synthetic holdings by 11:59 PM EST on August 29, 2019. After that date, any remaining balances in those assets will be shown as Bitcoin in the app. Additionally, Abra users from New York will no longer be able to use bank ACH, wire or American express card for deposit/withdraw after Aug 29th, 2019,” the announcement detailed.
Earlier this year, crypto exchange Poloniex delisted 9 coins from its offering list to the US clients, citing regulatory uncertainties.
Another US-based cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex also restricted access to nine coins for US customers earlier this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD may break free from range to the downside - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTС) is oscillating in a tight range marginally below $9,500 handle. While the first digital asset managed to recover from the weekend low, the upside momentum remains to be weak, which makes it vulnerable to further sell-off.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD glued to $200 amid desperately low volatility
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.3 billion, has recovered from the recent low of $197.50 and settled marginally above $200 handle.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD recovers to $0.31, further upside is limited
Ripple's XRP hit the intraday low at $0.3060 and recovered towards $0.3100 by the time of writing. While the upside momentum seems to be weak, a sustainable move above this barrier will improve the short-term technical picture of the third largest coin.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: Bulls ready to give BCH/USD a push above the 61.8% Fib level
Bitcoin Cash is the generally bearish market a nice shed of green today. Besides, BCH the other cryptos subtly in the green are Bitcoin and Monero. With a relative change of +2.57, the price is up 0.87% on Tuesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.