Bitcoin was down 2.5% on Monday and, continuing its decline on Tuesday morning, was back at $20,000. Ethereum has lost 5.2% in the past 24 hours to $1090. Altcoins in the top 10 fell from 1.1% (XRP) to 5.2% (Solana).
Total cryptocurrency market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, sank 2.6% overnight to $891bn. The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index lost 6 points, dropping to 16, and has been cruising through “extreme fear” territory for over two months.
The rising dollar and a new wave of pressure on stock indices did not escape Bitcoin on Monday amid a renewed fall in stock indices. Market dynamics indicate that sellers have been taking a pause in an attempt to sell some assets at a higher price but remain the dominant force in the markets.
Investors are demonstrating a similar sentiment. More than 60% of major US crypto investors surveyed by Bloomberg MLIV Pulse expect bitcoin to fall to $10,000. If the collapse of the industry’s major projects results in significant losses for investors and causes a domino effect, the industry could face increased regulation.
Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said that the situation with the wave of defaults of cryptocurrency companies requires more oversight of the crypto industry. Bank of England spokesman Jon Cunliffe said the crypto industry regulation should be similar to traditional finance.
A remarkable transformation as cryptocurrencies emerged and were seen by enthusiasts as self-regulating instruments, rejecting and resisting any interference and centralisation. However, if investors lose a lot of money or suspect the creators of fraud, they will likely seek protection and regulation themselves.
According to investment strategist Lyn Alden, the worst part of the crypto market’s bearish trend ended in the first half of 2022, when bitcoin lost more than 56% of its value. The massive sell-off in BTC has stopped, but further declines cannot yet be ruled out.
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said Ethereum and other altcoins are securities because of the cryptocurrency issuer. And only bitcoin is a commodity because its blockchain cannot be changed, like the physical composition of gold.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price could visit December 2020 lows if this happens next
XRP price is at an inflection point that could trigger a further sell-off after the recent breakdown of a stable and significant support floor. Therefore, investors need to be cautious about their takes on the market, especially since Bitcoin price also looks weak.
UK financial watchdog says “non-negotiable” crypto regulation a must after Terra LUNA crash
UK's Financial Conduct Authority believes the Terra LUNA collapse shows why there should be "non-negotiables" in crypto regulation. Richard Fox, the Director of International at the FCA, mentioned that regulation and consumer protection are key in crypto.
Binance CEO confirms $4.7 million phishing attack on Uniswap V3
Uniswap V3 users suffered a $4.7 million fake token phishing attack. The phishing campaign targeted liquidity providers of the Uniswap v3 protocol, and nearly 73,399 addresses were sent malicious ERC-20 tokens to steal their assets.
What does the recent Bitcoin price sell-off mean for the crypto ecosystem?
Bitcoin price tried to breach through the significant and high-time frame resistance barrier but failed. As a result, the downswing that emerged pushed BTC lower and the June 11 sell-off has currently pushed it below the $20,000 psychological level.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.