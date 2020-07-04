Cryptocurrency Market Update: Ethereum listless amid broad-based lacklustre performance

- Cryptocurrencies in a consolidative mode amid thin liquidity.
- Ripple outshines Bitcoin and Ethereum on Saturday.
- Will the bulls extend control after last week’s crypto slump?
Widely-traded coins’ price overview
- Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trades listless, within a tight range just below the $9100 mark on Saturday, as the US Independence Day holiday break offers a little incentive to the traders. According to the Technical Confluence Detector tool, the No. 1 coin is likely to extend its range play, as it remains trapped between two key barriers. The most favorite digital asset was last seen trading around $9080, enjoying a market capitalization of $167.19 billion. Bitcoin is set to end the week lower by 1%.
- Ethereum (ETH/USD), the No. 2 most traded crypto coin, with a current market capitalization of $25.21 billion, is trying hard to extend its recovery mode after Thursday’s drop to $223 levels. Sellers, however, continue to lurk below $227, limiting the upside attempts. The spot wavers in a $2 range, holding up above the $226 level while adding about 0.50%, at the press time.
- Ripple (XRP/USD) outperforms its peers, Bitcoin and Ethereum, as a consolidation phase persists across the crypto board this Saturday. The bulls continue to face stiff rejection near $0.1790 levels while the downside remains cushioned at $0.1760. The No. 3 coin is likely to maintain a neutral to bearish outlook so long as it trades below the 21-day Simple Moving Average (DMA) of $0.1835. The coin is set to book about 2.50% weekly loss.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
