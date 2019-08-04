- Bitcoin and major altcoins are range-bound with bearish bias during early Asian hours.
- Bitcoin fails to break above local resistance.
The cryptocurrency market has turned into red again the upside momentum of the previous day proved to be unsustainable. UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is the only altcoin in green out of top-20. The coin has gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours to trade at $1.31 at the time of writing. The coin takes the 14th place in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market value of $1.3 billion.
The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation slipped to $286 billion. The total trading volume settled at $45 billion, while Bitcoin's market share has grown to 66.6%.
Top-4 coins price overview
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has recovered from the intraday low of $10,564 to trade at $10,750 by the time of writing. The first digital asset has lost 1.2% of its value in the recent 24 hours. The price of the first digital coin attempted a move above $10,900 handle, but then the upside momentum failed to gain traction. The strong support awaits us on approach to $10,600 (SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily and 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly).
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $23.4 billion, is down 1.9% on a day-on-day basis. ETH/USD has settled below $220.00, off the intraday high of $223.48. The resistance created on approach to $223.50 has stopped ETH recovery twice in recent two days. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $219.17
Ripple's XRP is still paralyzed insight the tight range of $0.3100-$0.3200. The third-largest coin with the current market capitalization of $13.4 billion, has drifted from the intraday high of $0.3170 to trade at $0.3140 at the time of writing. XRP/USD movements have been limited by the above-said range since the beginning of the week.
Litecoin has lost over 3% of its value in recent 24 hours. The coin now takes fifth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current value of $5.7 billion. LTC/USD is changing hands at $91.80, off the intraday high registered at $94.81.
Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD bulls defiantly push towards $11,000
The cryptocurrency market stays in the green as week’s trading grinds to a halt. After opening the week amid negative volatility, Bitcoin buyers focused on higher levels.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD mundane trading lags triangle breakout
Ripple price hovers above $0.310 following a brief but impressive recovery from the lows yesterday at $0.3119. Correction above the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour chart fueled the price above $0.3150 short-term resistance.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD end week surge settles above $220
Ethereum embarked on an impeccable journey of breaking barriers on Friday. Following the extreme selling extravaganza last week, ETH/USD found support at $197.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD bulls fight to hold onto the intraday gains
Monero is in the green amid a sea of red. The cryptocurrency market is making a correction after formidable gains on Friday during the Asian hours. Like Bitcoin which soared above $10,500.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.