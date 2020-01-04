Cryptocurrency market update: Crypto bulls take a breather after Friday’s solid rebound

- Weekend love for the crypto markets prevails, but for how long?
- Range play seems to be the story for top 3 most favorite crypto coins so far.
Top 3 coins’ price overview
- Bitcoin (BTC/USD) sustains the recent recovery mode above the 7,300 level, wavering in a rising channel formation on the hourly sticks. The upside attempts continue to face rejection near 7.4k region while the bears continue to guard the 7,323 level, as the coin consolidates Friday’s solid comeback. The most widely traded cryptocurrency is little changed on a daily basis, with its market capitalization close to $134 billion.
- Ethereum (ETH/USD), the second widely traded digital asset, with the current market capitalization of $14.63 billion, posts small losses near $134 handle. The recovery from weekly lows of $125.81 stalled overnight just ahead of the 135 level. Since then, the price traverses in a $1.5 narrow range, still gaining 1.20% over the last 24 hours and remains on track to book a 5% weekly gain.
- Ripple (XRP/USD) trades listless this Saturday, as quiet trading persists across the crypto space while the XRP bulls consolidate Friday’s recovery rally from two-week lows of 0.1846. The No. 3 coin continues to trade below the 0.1950 supply zone while trapped within a symmetrical triangle formation on the 1-hour chart. As explained here, the path of least resistance appears to the upside, as the buyers find a cluster of support capping any downside attempts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: Bulls defend $7,300 mark, Saturday’s close pivotal
Bitcoin clings to recent recovery gains above the 7300 level. The coin looks vulnerable amid not so favorable technical set up. 200-HMA at 7,234 could cap losses if the sellers return. Saturday’s daily closing remains pivotal to gauge the near-term direction.
Ripple price prediction: Path of least resistance appears to the upside
Having recovered sharply from weekly lows of 0.1846 on Friday, Ripple (XRP/USD) consolidates the relief rally in Saturday’s quiet trading so far. 0.1950 is the level to beat for the XRP bulls amid quiet trading.
Litecoin technical analysis: Rectangle breakout targets 43.20 in the near-term
LTC/USD is looking to extend Friday’s recovery, especially as the technical set up turns in favor of the bulls in the near-term. Despite the latest uptick, the coin remains in a familiar trading range between $ 44.50 and $ 38.80.
Crypto bulls take a breather after Friday’s solid rebound
Weekend love for the crypto markets prevails, but for how long? Range play seems to be the story for top 3 most favorite crypto coins so far. Ethereum (ETH/USD), the second widely traded digital asset, posts small losses near $134 handle.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.