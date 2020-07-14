Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bloodshed as Bitcoin, Stellar and Bitcoin Cash plummet

- Stellar plunges from the newly traded 2020 highs at $0.1014 and embraces support at $0.0850.
- Bitcoin price refreshes the levels under $9,200 after resistance at $9,250 proved impenetrable.
- Bitcoin Cash is grinding closer to the support at $225 after $230 support failed to hold.
The cryptocurrency market stability is on the verge of collapse. Cryptoassets have for several weeks experienced low volatility led by Bitcoin (BTC). However, some selected cryptoassets such as Stellar, Ripple, Cardano and Dogecoin were on an upward roll last week. At the time of writing, most of these altcoins are retreating from the July posted highs.
Bitcoin market update
The largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading 0.47% lower on the day after failing to break the resistance at $9,250 on Tuesday. The downtrend has refreshed the levels under $9,200. Although Bitcoin is trading at $9,193, it is not out of danger because losses are likely to retest $9,100 and $9,000 respectively.
Read more: Cryptocurrency Market News: Hashrate rally to all-time high precedes Bitcoin surge eyeing $10,000
Stellar market update
Stellar exploded to a new 2020 highs at $0.1014 but failed to hold above $0.10. XLM/USD has in July alone added more than 27%. The retreat from the highest levels in July found support at $0.0850 (June highs). A bounce from the short term support is underway with the bulls working hard to push the price back above $0.10. For now, the bulls might have managed to save Stellar a gruesome trip to the main support at $0.0600 but only gains above $0.10 will guarantee continued progress.
Bitcoin Cash market update
Bitcoin Cash is among the worst-hit coins in the market. It has retreated 1.5% on the day from $231.98 (opening value) to $228.92 (prevailing market value). The dominant trend at the moment is bearish with losses likely to test support at $225.
Unfortunately, the general picture across the market is in the red with very minimal signs of recovery. Volatility might have returned to the cryptocurrency market but sellers are taking advantage.
Chart of the day: XLM/USD daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk, Binance, Coinbase Twitter accounts hacked posting scam links, $35,000 stolen already
The most popular cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, got its Twitter account hacked, in fact, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO also got hacked. Similarly, Coinbase and many others seem to have been hacked by the same hacker or group of hackers.
XRP/USD short-term bulls may lose hope if daily SMA gives in
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1973. The fourth-largest digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday after a sharp sell-off below the psychological $0.2000.
ETH/USD lack of volatility indicates an explosive move to $250 or $220 is nearby
The second-largest cryptocurrency is not doing much, trading between $235 and $245 for the past six days. Ethereum price peaked at $248.98 on July 8 after a significant bull move, however, bulls have been unable...
LINK/USD hits a new all-time high at $8.89 and gets close to a $3 billion market capitalization
ChainLink is one of the best performing coins in the last two weeks after a massive 100% bull rally. LINK is up 450% since the low of March 13 and continues climbing the market capitalization ladder.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.