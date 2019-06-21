Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin retreats below $11,000, bulls are still exited
Bitcoin stays above $10,000 barrier amid improved sentiments
- NEO remains the best-performing altcoin with over 25% of gains since this time on Saturday.
The cryptocurrency market retains a positive stance after a big breakthrough on Saturday. Bitcoin and the majority of altcoins stay in the green zone amid growing optimism among cryptocurrency investors and traders.
The total market capitalization hit $327 billion; an average daily trading volume jumped to $89 billion. Notably, Bitcoin dominance decreased to 58.4% from 59.2% on Saturday.
Top-3 coins price overview
- BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,650, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and in recent 24 hours. The first digital coin touched the area above $11,000 on Saturday but failed to hold the ground as of yet.
- Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $33.5 billion, stays above $300. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $313, off the recent high registered at $317.20. The coin has gained 3% in recent 24 hours and over 1% since the beginning of Saturday.
- Ripple's XRP tested area above $0.4900 handle during early Asian hours on Sunday and retreated to $0.4825 by the time of writing. The third largest coin with the current market capitalization of $20.5, has grown by 6% from this time on Saturday and gained about 1% since the beginning of Sunday trading.
The biggest altcoin market-movers
- NEO is an uncontested growth leader of the day with over 25% of gains in recent 24 hours. NEO/USD is changing hands at $18.23 at the time of writing. This is the 18th largest coin in CoinMarketCap's rating with the current market capitalization of 1.2 billion.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is also doing well with nearly 10% of growth in the recent 24 hours. The 5th largest coin with the current market capitalization of $8.7 billion touched the area above a critical $500 handle during early Asian hours but slipped to $487.00 by the time of writing.
