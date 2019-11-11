Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin pendulum action targets both $8,000 and $10,000

- Bitcoin and Litecoin lead the cryptocurrency market in declines on Monday.
- Bitcoin targets $8,000 if not $8,400 to create fresh demand for the action towards $10,000.
The crypto bears are in full swing in action after a weekend of consolidative movements. The slow weekend trading calmed the atmosphere within the crypto space after a devastating Friday price fall. The cryptos leading in declines on Monday include Bitcoin Gold (BTG) at 3.15%, Litecoin (LTC) at 3.15% and Bitcoin (BTC) at 3.10%.
In spite of the correction, the global crypto market is holding the market a bit higher at $240 billion compared to $239 billion on Sunday. The trading volume has also thinned to $74 billion from $80 billion in the same period.
Bitcoin price update
As mentioned, Bitcoin is trading more than 3% lower on the day. From an intraday high of $9,068 the price is teetering at $8,720. The downtrend market with high volatility means that the movement south has just started. Note that Bitcoin dived to levels under $8,700 on Friday before covering to $9,200. The slide under $9,000 could refresh $8,400 or even $8,000, in turn, creating fresh demand which could eventually send Bitcoin above $10,000.
Read more: Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD shifts focus to $8,400 – Confluence Levels
BTC/USD 240’ chart
Ethereum and Ripple price update
The picture for Ethereum and Ripple's price performance is not different from that of Bitcoin. Ethereum is down 1.69% on the day while XRP is trading 2% lower. Particularly, Ripple is strongly bearish while its volatility is quite high. Last week XRP test $0.27 but recovered to $0.28. The prevailing bearish pressure is also focusing on $0.27 short term support.
On the other hand, Ethereum is trading $186 after touching $190.28 on the upside. After failing to sustain gains above $190, the bulls left the gate wide open for the bears. For now, the bulls have a task to defend $180 support which will help to launch the next attack on $200.
Read more: Ripple price update: Reignited bearish momentum targets $0.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
