Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD shifts focus to $8,400 – Confluence Levels

- Bitcoin re-entered the $8,000 range after gains to $10,000 cut short at $9,200.
- BTC/USD path of least resistance is to the south as $8,400 bottom becomes apparent.
Bitcoin price is in the middle of a battle to defend the short term tentative support at $8,800. An attempt to break above $9,600 resistance last week not only bounced but also culminated in a drop under $9,000. Bitcoin explored the levels below $9,000 on Friday to the extent of testing $8,600.
Meanwhile, the shallow recovery that beat the consolidation over the week stalled short of $9,200. BTC/USD is back under $9,000 while the sellers have eyes on $8,400. Correction to this level will not be entirely a bad idea as it is likely to create fresh demand in preparation for a potential end of the year rally.
Bitcoin confluence levels
Bitcoin’s path of least resistance is to the south as displayed by the confluence detector tool. The upside is marred with a prominent resistance level at $9,009. The 38.2% Fibonacci one-week, SMA five 1-hour, the previous low 4-hour and the Bollinger Band 15-minutes middle converge in the zone to form the resistance.
Marginally above $9,009, BTC will encounter more resistance at $9,100 as highlighted by the previous high 4-hour. In range leading to $10,000, there are numerous mild resistance levels.
On the downside, support areas towards $8,000 are still in grave danger. Some of these tentative mild support levels include $8,824, $8,732, $8,548 and $8,455.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins resume the decline
Bitcoin and all major altcoins are in retreat during early Asian hours after a recovery attempt on Sunday. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has not changed since this time on Wednesday.
BCH/USD defends ranging channel as focus shifts to $310
Bitcoin Cash reacted in tandem with the rest of the crypto market on Friday last week. From highs around $310 earlier in the week, BCH dived under $300. The downtrend momentum refreshed gyrated to refresh the range support at $270.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD embarks on the downtrend beneath $190
Ethereum like the other major cryptocurrencies tanked in value on Friday. The price annoyingly gravitated towards the key $180 support but formed a low at $180.69. A following shallow recovery stepped above $190. Further movement towards $200 fell short ...
Litecoin market overview: LTC/USD nosedives on the attempt to break the triangle resistance
Litecoin was unable to defend the support at $60 towards the end of last week. The price refreshed levels towards the next short-term support at $58. Inline to offer additional support was the 100 SMA on the 4-hour and ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.