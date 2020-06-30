- Bitcoin has gained over 40% in the second quarter.
- From the short-term perspective, the coin is locked in the range.
The second quarter has been positive both for the US stocks and the first cryptocurrency. While many experts point to BTC correlation with stocks, a quick review shows that Bitcoin's profitability has been twice as high when compared to S&P500. In the recent three months, BTC/USD has gained over 40%, from $6,154 to $9,150 at the time of writing, while S&P500 recovered only 18% during the same period.
Technically, the second quarter is not over yet; though unless something changes dramatically until the end of the day, Bitcoin is on track to beat S&P500 by over 20%.
Top-3 coins overview
BTC/USD touched the local resistance $9,200 during early Asian hours; however the upside momentum was not strong enough to allow for sustainable gains. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,150, in the middle of the recent trading range. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis. The local resistance is created by daily SMA50 on approach to $9,400.
BTC/USD daily chart
ETH/USD settled at $227.00 having recovered from the intraday low of $225.88. The daily SMA50 now serves as a local support for the coin, while the resistance is created by the psychological $230.00. The coin is moving within the narrow range with the bullish bias in sync with the market.
ETH/USD daily chart
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1770. The cryptocurrency recovered from the weekend low of $0.1690, but failed to regain ground above $0.1800. This barrier now serves as a channel resistance that separates the price from an extended recovery towards $0.1900. The support comes at $0.1700.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
No escape from the range as long as BTC bulls defend $9,000
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,150, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. The first digital coin has been locked in a tight range since the start of the week as growth attempts are limited by $9,200, while the dips below $9,000 are heavily bought.
XRP/USD struggles at $0.1800, more sidelined trading ahead
XRP/USD has settled in the middle of $0.1700-$0.1800 range after a sharp sell-off to $0.1691 during the past weekend. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $0.1766, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday.
LTC/USD turns deaf ear to positive fundamentals
Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.68 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.66 billion. The coin knocked at $42.00 during early Asian hours and retreated to $41.30 by the time of writing.
ETH/USD settles above daily SMA50
ETH/USD is changing hands at $227.50. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged since the start of the day and gained 1.3% on a day-to-day basis. Ethereum is the second-largest digital asset has the current market value of $25.2 billion and an average daily trading volume of $6.4 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.