Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin dominance soars; altcoin’s future in jeopardy

- Bitcoin market dominance swells to 70.1% refreshing levels in March 2017.
- Altcoins keep losing ground against Bitcoin in terms of market capitalization.
The battle between the bulls and the bears has intensified over the past few days. Negative volatility thrust Bitcoin back under $9,400. This saw Bitcoin close the second month in a row in losses.
However, the largest cryptocurrency market did not stay down for long as recovery blasted Bitcoin a trajectory that has had it settle above $10,300. The jaw-dropping correction led to a ripple effect on Bitcoin’s dominance in the market. Bitcoin now makes up 70.1% of the total cryptocurrency market by capitalization. The last time Bitcoin dominance hit this level was in the first quarter of 2017. At the time, March 2017, BTC was trading at $1,150 in comparison to $10,350.
On the other hand, altcoins keep losing ground against Bitcoin in terms of market capitalization. Ethereum, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has not managed to hit over 10% market capitalization since June 24, 2019.
Various industry leaders (of course Bitcoin evangelists) say that altcoins likely not recover from the downtrend. Max Keiser tweeted saying altcoins “never coming back…sorry.” Peter Brandt shared a similar opinion saying:
“When will altcoin junkies understand that $BTC is the crypto with real and lasting value.” He added categorically “altcoins are to Bitcoin what lead is to Gold.”
Read more: Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD push-starts next rally above $11,200 – Confluence Detector
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD push-starts next rally above $11,200 – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin price bloody drop last week caught investors by surprise. However, the trend of Bitcoin in the past couple months has not allowed the bulls to be crippled. While still vulnerable to losses towards $9,000, Bitcoin buyers attempt a recovery over the last weekend.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovers from lows, bulls aim at $70.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.17, having gained 2.5% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $62.37 on August 31 nad has been growing slowly ever since. The coin has settled above $65.00, which improved the short-term technical picture.
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin dominance soars; altcoin’s future in jeopardy
The battle between the bulls and the bears has intensified over the past few days. Negative volatility thrust Bitcoin back under $9,400. This saw Bitcoin close the second month in a row in losses.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) beats the market with 8% gains
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is the best performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20. The coin has gained nearly 8% in recent 24 hours to trade at $6.77. ETH/USD has recovered from the recent low of $5.70 reached on August 29; however, it is still 5% lower on a week-on-week basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.