Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins lulled in tight ranges

BTC/USD made another failed attempt to break above $8,000.

Ethereum Classic is the best performing cryptocurrency of the day.

Bitcoin and all major altcoins are dozing quietly in tight ranges on Saturday. The current market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation settled at $254 billion, mostly unchanged since this time on Friday. Meanwhile, an average daily trading volume reduced to $62 billion amid low activity on the market.

Top-3 coins price overview

BTC/USD attempted to break above $8,000 handle during early Asian hours, but the upside momentum faded away quickly. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is hovering at $7,970, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Saturday trading.

Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $26.4 billion, is changing hands at $248.7, off the Asian high registered at $250.60 The psychological handle $250 serves as a strong short-term barrier that limits the recovery attempts at this stage.

Ripple's XRP touched $0.4228 high during early Asian hours before retreating to $0.4180. The third largest coin has been range-bound in recent 24 hours, moving in sync with the rest of the market.

The biggest market-movers

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is the growth leader of the day, with over 7% of gains in recent 24 hours. The 17th largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $955 million is changing hands at $8.6 with a bullish bias.

Litecoin (LTC) is another strong performer. The 4th largest coin with the current market capitalization of $7.2 billion has gained over 3% in recent 24 hours to trade at $117 by press time.