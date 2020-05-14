Here's what you need to know on Thursday
Markets:
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,530, having gained over 6% in the recent 24 hours. The first digital coin recovered from the intraday low of $9,260, however, the short-term trend remains bullish. The next critical resistance is created by $10,000.
ETH/USD moved above $201.00 and retreated to $199.70 by the time of writing. The second-largest coin has barely changed since the beginning of Thursday and increased by 4.3% on a day-to-day basis. Now ETH is moving within a short-term bullish trend. The volatility is shrinking.
XRP/USD is hovering marginally above $0.2000 after a successful attempt to break the upper boundary of the recent consolidation range $0.2000-$0.1900. While a sustainable move outside the range is a positive development, we still need to see a follow-through for the momentum to gain traction. XRP/USD is trading within a bearish trend amid low volatility.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, Hyperion (HYN) $0.5117 (+24%), Crypterium (CRPT) $0.5133 (+19.7%), and Zilliqa (ZIL) $0.0091 (+16.9%)
The day's losers are, KuCoin Shares (KCS) $0.9372 (-10.2%) Enjin Coin (ENJ) $0.1581 (-6.3%), Numeraire (NMR) $27.49 (-5.2%).
Chart of the day:
BTC/USD, daily chart
Market
The expert from the cryptocurrency research company Messari, Willson Withiam concluded that about 90% of the real cryptocurrency trading volume is related to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether-backed USDT. He wrote on Twitter:
Crypto trading volume in 2020 has been all about BTC, USDT, & ETH. These three now represent ~90% of real vol within the top 10 compared to 75% just 1 year ago.
He also added that the growing popularity of USDT is a natural thing as the world still regards SU Dollar as the principal store of value and a safe-haven in turbulent times.
According to Elias Simos, the lead analyst of venture fund Decentral Park Capital, ETH holding on the cryptocurrency wallets of Bitfinex increased to 4 million coins (over $785 million), which is more than the number of coins frozen on DeFi accounts (about 2.6 million coins).
There is now more $ETH locked in @bitfinex than in the whole of #DeFi (source: @glassnode) Since mid-March, the balance of ETH on Bitfinex has increased from ~2.5M to ~4M ETH. Over the same period, ~3B Tether has printed on the Ethereum chain, he wrote.
Industry
Whale Alert, a Twitter-based bot that traces large cryptocurrency transactions, detected that 137 ETH stolen by hackers from Upbit in November 2019, was moved to Binance account. However, the head of the exchange, Changpeng Zhao promised to freeze the assets to stop the bad actors in the industry. He said, that Binance was working with Upbit and law enforcement agencies to confirm the malicious nature of the transactions.
CoinFlip, Bitcoin ATM provider in the U.S, has launched a new service, called CoinFlip Preferred. It offers a personalized approach for high-wealth individuals and step-by-step assistance with the trading process. Commenting on the news, Daniel Polotsky, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinFlip, said:
Our mission has always been to help regular people build their wealth by demystifying cryptocurrencies and giving them easier access to these burgeoning markets. With CoinFlip Preferred we can provide more Americans with the kind of high-touch investment service many companies reserve for their wealthiest clients.
Regulation
According to FinCEN Director Kenneth Blanco, over 70 000 cases of suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to cryptocurrency have been filed since 2013. About 50% of them were submitted by the cryptocurrency companies, he said during CoinDesk's Consensus: Distributed virtual conference on Wednesday. However, some offshore companies were not willing enough to detect and report illicit behavior.
We are increasingly concerned that businesses located outside the United States continue to try to do business with U.S. persons without complying with our rules, Blanco said. If you want access to the U.S. financial system, and the U.S. market, you must abide by the rules. We are serious about enforcing our regulations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin decouples and points to $10000 key level
Bitcoin has been performing relatively less than the S&P500 since the end of 2017 – historic highs of the BTC/USD pair – but that has changed in the last few sessions.
Bitcoin recovers weekly losses, aims at $10,000
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,530, having gained over 6% in the recent 24 hours. The first digital coin recovered from the intraday low of $9,260, however, the short-term trend remains bullish.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD vulnerable to massive longs liquidations
Rumors about the upcoming launch of the long-awaited Ethereum update caused a strong growth of ETH long positions. The trend has gone parabolic and reached unsustainable levels.
BCH/USD trading between the 50-day SMA and 200-day SMA
Bitcoin Cash is battling with selling pressure as the European session commences. From an opening session of $239, BCH only managed to hit intraday highs of $241. The crypto is valued at $238 amid a growing bearish grip.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.