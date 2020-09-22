Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe
FXStreet

Cryptocurrency Market News: Around 87,000 Bitcoin Options set to expire this Friday

Cryptos |

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday 23, September

BTC/USD is trading at $10,500 after a small bounce from yesterday’s crash, however, it seems that the daily chart could be forming a bear flag.

ETH/USD is doing something similar at $343 waiting for a bigger bounce as the market sentiment turns to fear.

XRP/USD is staying above $0.23 which is a significant support level. A breakout of this level would most likely take XRP down to $0.20

Chart of the day: BTC/USD daily chart

btc price

Market

The market will be volatile this week as a massive number of Bitcoin and ETH options are set to expire on Friday. Deribit, which has 77% of this volume, as it is the biggest derivatives exchange, also has around 414,000 ETH options, which is 90% of the total 459,000 ETH options across all platforms including CME, Okex or Ledgerx.

Usually, an expiry of a large number of options means a spike in volatility. It’s unclear if the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum will go up or down as sometimes even the volatility doesn’t really change. 

Industry

Bread (BRD) intends to provide anti-money laundering services, fraud detection and other compliance tools for cryptocurrency businesses but also financial institutions and government agencies. 

Adam Traidman, CEO of Bread told CoinDesk in an interview that BRD will use its Blockset services primarily for banks and other financial institutions adding:

Layering these crucial applications on top of Blockset allows us to offer a comprehensive, broad-use offering to financial institutions from a single platform. This also enables our enterprise customers to address many use cases across all their crypto projects from a single vendor

Quote of the day

Blockchain is the tech. Bitcoin is merely the first mainstream manifestation of its potential.

– Marc Kenigsberg

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin bears wake up in September, and here's why

Bitcoin bears wake up in September, and here's why

Sell in May and go away, they say on Wall Street where some stocks have seasonal fluctuations and tend to underperform from May till October. In the cryptocurrency market, ill fame goes to September, which is considered to be always red.

More Bitcoin News

Ethereum and Bitcoin poised for a short-term rebound before further losses

Ethereum and Bitcoin poised for a short-term rebound before further losses

The entire crypto market has been inversely correlated with the dollar Index and directly correlated with the stock market. Meaning that every time the U.S. dollar goes up significantly, there is a good chance that the crypto market plummets.

More Ethereum News

LINK could slip to $8 according to several indicators

LINK could slip to $8 according to several indicators

ChainLink is down by more than 56% of its peak at $20 on August 16. Although the pullback is notable, LINK is still up 470% since March 13 after the overall market crash. 

More Chainlink News

Yearn.finance Price Forecast: YFI flight to the moon was the beginning of a downfall

Yearn.finance Price Forecast: YFI flight to the moon was the beginning of a downfall

Yearn.finance has quickly become the topic of discussion in the DeFi sector and the entire crypto space. Barely a month after its launch, YFI rocketed to new all-time highs.

More Yearn.finance News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope

Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location