- Bitcoin pumps to $7,500 and later dumps to $6,575 amid the Coronavirus restricted Easter celebrations.
- Bitcoin futures on CME fall in tandem with Dow and S&P 500.
Bitcoin price pumped to levels above $7,500 last week, however, the rally was short-lived as quickly as it occurred. The largest cryptocurrency has dumped again under $7,000. The entire Asian session was marred with losses that have spread into the European session. The retreat slipped past other support levels including $6,800 and $6,600. A low has been reached at $6,575, allowing a rebound above $6,700. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is dancing at $6,730 after losing 2.55% of its value on the day.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
President Trump’s deal could end oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia"
As Bitcoin struggles to recover to last week’s highs, the oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia carries on. However, a tweet by US President Donald Trump suggests that a deal he made could bring the dispute to an end. However, the futures for S&P 500 and the Dow are trading 1.51% and 1.50% lower on the day unbothered by the announcement that OPEC and its allies will reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day. Similarly, the CME Bitcoin futures fell in tandem with both the S&P 500 and Dow futures.
Binance invests quarter profits made yearly
According to Binance CEO, Zhao Changpeng (CZ), the company puts a quarter of the profits incurred per year into investment. CZ was speaking in an interview with South China Morning Post. He added that Binance is now seeking opportunities beyond trading.
Read more: Bitcoin price pre-halving rally a pipe dream?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple's got a trump card in details
The cryptocurrency market starts the week with red numbers among the leading players on the crypto board. After the bullish breaks that occurred last week, its exhaustion appears and also the lesser activity in these days of the Easter holidays.
BCH/USD bulls strongly defend the 23.6% Fibo support
Bitcoin Cash is in the red on Easter Monday after sellers cut short last week’s momentum towards $300. A new April high was established at $281 and unfortunately marked the end of the halving rally.
Bitcoin dumps in tandem with S&P 500
Bitcoin price pumped to levels above $7,500 last week, however, the rally was short-lived as quickly as it occurred. The largest cryptocurrency has dumped again under $7,000.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD breaks below upside trendline
Ripple is the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.3 billion. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1840.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.