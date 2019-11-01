Thousands of email addresses disclosed by negligence.

The company tries to calm down the community.

The world's largest trading platform for cryptocurrency derivatives BitMEX accidentally leaked users' emails by sending mass mail without hiding the recipients in the copy.

The company admitted the leakage by publishing a confirmation on Twitter and in the blog post.

"We are aware of an email privacy issue impacting our customers. We have identified the root cause and will be in touch with any users affected by the issue," the Twitter post says.

BitMEX tried to assure the community that all necessary measures had been undertaken to remedy the issue. There is no clear information about the scale of the leakage at this stage.

"Our team has acted immediately to contain the issue and we are taking steps to understand the extent of the impact. Rest assured that we are doing everything we can to identify the root cause of the fault and we will be in touch with any users affected by the issue," the company wrote.

Many Twitter users published screens with the received emails, while large industry players like Binance urged users to change email addresses if they use them to access accounts on several trading platforms.

"We are aware of a large-scale user email leak from another exchange. If you are one of the affected users and you also have a Binance account under the same email address, we recommend changing your email immediately …"Binance wrote.

This accident may have a negative impact on BitMAX reputation and erode customers' trust with the platform.