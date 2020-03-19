Cryptocurrency custodian BitGo now offers insurance for the assets it holds in excess of its $100 million coverage limit.
According to an announcement on March 18, BitGo is the first crypto asset custodian to allow its customers to purchase an excess limit above its standard policy.
Over $100 million of insurance coverage on crypto
BitGo first launched an insurance policy covering up to $100 million for the digital assets it holds in February 2019, through major insurance firm Lloyd’s. The insurance covers losses due to theft and misplaced keys.
With the introduction of the additional policy, the assets BitGo clients can insure their assets beyond custodian’s $100 million coverage. The new policy also features adjustable limits and prorated premiums that allow the customer to only pay for the relevant period of insurance.
The coverage is managed by specialty commercial insurance broker Woodruff-Sawyer & Co in partnership with Paragon Brokers.
Insurance in the cryptocurrency industry
Since cryptocurrencies are a particularly risky asset class to hold, the demand for insuring them is increasing. As Cointelegraph recently reported, protecting cryptocurrency holdings with insurance is slowly becoming a mainstream choice.
At the beginning of March, Lloyd’s started providing a new type of liability insurance policy meant to protect cryptocurrency hot wallets from theft.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD recovery stalled on approach to intraday resistance of $5,700
Bitcoin's recovery has stalled after a move above $5,500 as the market is still full of uncertainty. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $5,600, having gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis.
Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD stays strong ahead of halving
Dash is the growth leader of top-20 coins. Now the 19th largest digital asset with the current market value of $553 million has gained over 23% in recent 24 hours, while its average daily trading volume catapulted to nearly $1 billion.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD dancing at the edge of a cliff, freefall to $0.008 possible
Tron has a market value of $0.0105 on Thursday during the European trading session. Last week, Tron lost more than 60% of its value from $0.0185 to $0.00711.
XRP/USD broke free from the range, focus on $0.1600
Ripple has been gaining ground rapidly amid the recovery on the cryptocurrency market with SMA100 1-hour now coming into view. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $6.6 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.