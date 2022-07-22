Stocks moved higher yesterday so the crypto market was able to stabilize as well, and it appears that there can be room for further upside if we consider that the crypto total market cap still shows an incomplete bullish impulse. Ideally, that latest minor set-back to 1T was wave (iv) so the fifth wave can be in the cards. This push-up can also come from weak USD which remains in play from an Elliott wave perspective. Notice that on the chart below we are also looking at DXY and expecting a minimum three-wave drop, with a move below 106 for the third leg of decline.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why is XRP price not rallying after Ripple CTO completes his eight-year selling spree?
XRP price saw a bullish thrust from July 18, which made it seem like it was going to overcome any hurdles standing in the way. Moreover, the wallet belonging to Jed McCaleb, the ex-CTO of Ripple, was finally empty after eight years of non-stop selling.
How to trade the next 100% move for ApeCoin price?
ApeCoin price shows incredible strength as it continues to climb to new heights. This run-up, which has provided amazing gains, is likely to keep going higher if the Bitcoin price continues to show strength. ApeCoin price has rallied 65% since July 13.
MATIC Price Prediction: The Bullrun Recap
MATIC price rallied 125% since July 1; FXStreet analysts were able to find an entry capturing 68% of the rally for an 85% increase in profit. Polygon price has extended targets in the $1.20 zone, but a possible retracement into $0.64 remains on the table.
DOGE is inches away from the next bull run
Dogecoin price hovers above two compressing moving averages. DOGE price shows support on the Relative Strength Index after performing a break of structure rally. Invalidation of the uptrend is a breach below the swing low at $0.049.
Bitcoin: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.