Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Zcash, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 5 February
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Privacy segment leads crypto market decline with Zcash and Monero in a freefall

The privacy coins sector, including tokens such as Zcash (ZEC) and Monero (XMR), is leading the broader cryptocurrency market decline, down more than 25% over the last seven days. Zcash and Monero are losing retail interest as heightened long liquidations over the last 24 hours have driven capital outflows from their futures markets. The technical outlook for both remains bearish with further downside room before reaching a crucial support level.

Chart

Bitcoin drops below $70,000 as crypto selloff deepens before US equity market opens

Bitcoin fell below $70,000 as the crypto selloff deepened before the start of equities trading in the U.S.

The largest cryptocurrency dropped to as low as $69.917.20 according to CoinDesk data, with sentiment sliding further into "extreme fear." The Fear and Greed Index sits at 11, a level reached only a handful of times in the past.

Chart

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP tumble as retail dumps, risk-off mood prevails

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading under pressure at the time of writing on Thursday, holding above $70,000 after hitting an intraday low of 69,922. The decline reflects weakening demand from both institutional and retail investors.

Altcoins across the board, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are also edging lower, with ETH testing key support level while XRP plunges below $1.40. The retail investor flight has left prices vulnerable amid persistent risk-off sentiment.

Chart

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Editor's Picks

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Bitcoin (BTC) price dips below $70,000 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 20% for this year. Market momentum turned extremely bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $65,000.

Ripple crashes below $1.40 as exchange reserves surge

Ripple crashes below $1.40 as exchange reserves surge

Ripple is trading aggressively downward, while hovering at $1.37 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting a pristine risk-off mood across the crypto market. The remittance token is down nearly 10% intraday, weighed by intense volatility, retail investor exodus and declining institutional interest.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP tumble as retail dumps, risk-off mood prevails

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP tumble as retail dumps, risk-off mood prevails

Bitcoin holds above $70,000 after testing $69,922 intraday low amid a retail investor exodus. Ethereum is largely in bearish hands despite support at $2,000 staying intact.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC nears $70,000 ahead of Strategy Q4 earnings

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC nears $70,000 ahead of Strategy Q4 earnings

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends losses, nearing the $70,000 level at the time of writing on Thursday, erasing all gains since crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump won the US presidential election in November 2024.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends correction, trading below $82,000 after sliding more than 5% so far this week. The bearish price action in BTC was fueled by fading institutional demand, as evidenced by spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), which recorded $978 million in inflows through Thursday.