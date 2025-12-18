Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, UniSwap & US CPI – American Wrap 18 December
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI rebounds as network votes on proposal to burn 100 million tokens
Uniswap (UNI) is trending up above $5.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, as sentiment surrounding the native Decentralised Exchange (DEX) token improves ahead of a much-awaited proposal vote.
US inflation data surprises, with CPI higher by just 2.7% in November
U.S. inflation data surprised to the downside on Thursday, potentially setting up the economy for continued Federal Reserve rate cuts next year.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token
Ripple (XRP) is trading between a key support at $1.82 and resistance at $2.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting the lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
