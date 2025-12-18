TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, UniSwap & US CPI – American Wrap 18 December

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, UniSwap & US CPI – American Wrap 18 December
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI rebounds as network votes on proposal to burn 100 million tokens

Uniswap (UNI) is trending up above $5.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, as sentiment surrounding the native Decentralised Exchange (DEX) token improves ahead of a much-awaited proposal vote

US inflation data surprises, with CPI higher by just 2.7% in November

U.S. inflation data surprised to the downside on Thursday, potentially setting up the economy for continued Federal Reserve rate cuts next year.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple (XRP) is trading between a key support at $1.82 and resistance at $2.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting the lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Ripple holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple (XRP) is trading between a key support at $1.82 and resistance at $2.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting the lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Aster declines for fifth straight day despite buyback efforts

Aster declines for fifth straight day despite buyback efforts

Aster trades under intense selling pressure, recording 3% loss at press time on Thursday. The perpetual-focused exchange resumed its Stage 4 buyback program on Wednesday and currently holds almost 52 million ASTER tokens.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady while XRP slides amid mixed ETF flows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady while XRP slides amid mixed ETF flows

Bitcoin eyes short-term breakout above $87,000, underpinned by a significant increase in ETF inflows. Ethereum defends support around $2,800 as mild ETF outflows suppress its recovery. XRP holds above at $1.82 amid bearish technical signals and persistent inflows into ETFs.

Bitcoin steadies near $87,000 as strong ETF inflows offset bearish pressure

Bitcoin steadies near $87,000 as strong ETF inflows offset bearish pressure

Bitcoin is attempting to stabilize, holding near $87,000 on Thursday after this week’s pullback. Institutional demand shows signs of optimism, as US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded fresh inflows of over $457 million on Wednesday.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.