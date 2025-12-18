Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, UniSwap & US CPI – American Wrap 18 December

Uniswap (UNI) is trending up above $5.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, as sentiment surrounding the native Decentralised Exchange (DEX) token improves ahead of a much-awaited proposal vote.

U.S. inflation data surprised to the downside on Thursday, potentially setting up the economy for continued Federal Reserve rate cuts next year.

Ripple (XRP) is trading between a key support at $1.82 and resistance at $2.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting the lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.